Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between H3 Solutions, Inc. and Auctus Technologies
Herndon, VA, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Virginia-based H3 Solutions, Inc. ("H3") and Auctus Technologies, based in Ontario, Canada.
H3 is an IT consulting and software development company delivering solutions to customers on the Microsoft (MS) stack, both on-premise and in the cloud. H3 Solutions Inc. is a leading enterprise collaboration and productivity solutions provider based in Herndon, Virginia. The company was founded in the DC Metro Area in 2006 and has been led by the Herres family since its inception. The company specializes in solving problems for the Department of Defense and other federal government clients by architecting seamless, easy-to-use IT solutions using commercial MS applications. In addition, they design workshops to streamline the process of understanding your business needs and mapping those to Office 365 workloads.
"Today's announcement marks an exciting new chapter for H3's continued growth and expansion with the support of Auctus," said Mike Herres, Co-Founder of H3 Solutions Inc. (1)
Auctus is the acquisition arm of Excelencia, a Canada-based ERP, Cloud Services, Managed Services, and Talent as a Service (TaaS) company. Excelencia brings teams and technologies together to optimize agility, enable resiliency, and drive operational excellence for its clients. Auctus Technologies is a leader in infrastructure modernization and Microsoft cloud technologies for enterprise customers, based in Manassas, Virginia. With a focus on driving digital transformation and creating value for its customers, Auctus leverages cutting-edge technologies to solve complex business challenges. The acquisition is core to Auctus' strategy of building a portfolio of technology consulting companies with specialized expertise for large government and commercial customers.
"The Herres family were seasoned professionals when they partnered with Benchmark International," remarked Benchmark Senior Associate Parker Wilson. "Having started and exited similar companies, H3's founders had a very focused and realistic approach to the entire process. We know Auctus will be a great partner for their next growth phase. The Benchmark International team is proud to have been part of this milestone, and we are very pleased to see such a great match."
References
1. Sharath Balakrishnan. “Auctus Technologies Acquires H3 Solutions Inc.” Fox4, 25 Apr. 2023, https://fox4kc.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/629959033/auctus-technologies-acquires-h3-solutions-inc/. Accessed 26 Apr. 2023
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $9.4 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
H3 is an IT consulting and software development company delivering solutions to customers on the Microsoft (MS) stack, both on-premise and in the cloud. H3 Solutions Inc. is a leading enterprise collaboration and productivity solutions provider based in Herndon, Virginia. The company was founded in the DC Metro Area in 2006 and has been led by the Herres family since its inception. The company specializes in solving problems for the Department of Defense and other federal government clients by architecting seamless, easy-to-use IT solutions using commercial MS applications. In addition, they design workshops to streamline the process of understanding your business needs and mapping those to Office 365 workloads.
"Today's announcement marks an exciting new chapter for H3's continued growth and expansion with the support of Auctus," said Mike Herres, Co-Founder of H3 Solutions Inc. (1)
Auctus is the acquisition arm of Excelencia, a Canada-based ERP, Cloud Services, Managed Services, and Talent as a Service (TaaS) company. Excelencia brings teams and technologies together to optimize agility, enable resiliency, and drive operational excellence for its clients. Auctus Technologies is a leader in infrastructure modernization and Microsoft cloud technologies for enterprise customers, based in Manassas, Virginia. With a focus on driving digital transformation and creating value for its customers, Auctus leverages cutting-edge technologies to solve complex business challenges. The acquisition is core to Auctus' strategy of building a portfolio of technology consulting companies with specialized expertise for large government and commercial customers.
"The Herres family were seasoned professionals when they partnered with Benchmark International," remarked Benchmark Senior Associate Parker Wilson. "Having started and exited similar companies, H3's founders had a very focused and realistic approach to the entire process. We know Auctus will be a great partner for their next growth phase. The Benchmark International team is proud to have been part of this milestone, and we are very pleased to see such a great match."
References
1. Sharath Balakrishnan. “Auctus Technologies Acquires H3 Solutions Inc.” Fox4, 25 Apr. 2023, https://fox4kc.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/629959033/auctus-technologies-acquires-h3-solutions-inc/. Accessed 26 Apr. 2023
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $9.4 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories