Ammolite is Proud to Announce an IT Partnership with Power To Be
Bringing together Ammolite Technology, a top IT service company, and Power To Be, a leading non-profit, their partnership will help further support communities in Victoria, BC.
Victoria, Canada, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ammolite Technology has announced its partnership with local non-profit, Power To Be as their IT partner. With the aim of serving the community better, Ammolite Technology recognized the opportunity to support Power To Be’s IT infrastructure. IT demands can be resource-intensive and require expertise, which can affect a non-profit's ability to fully serve their mission. By partnering with Power To Be, Ammolite Technology alleviates IT burdens from the organization so that it can create access to nature for youth, families, and adults living with cognitive, physical, financial, and social barriers.
Ammolite Technology's commitment to supporting Power To Be goes beyond providing IT solutions. The company is also invested in supporting fundraising efforts and community events. The partnership will allow both organizations to adopt and uphold each other's values, work together, and strengthen the community. Ammolite Technology's Co-Founder & Head of Operations, Rich Hodgkinson, stated:
“Ammolite is incredibly proud to partner with Power To Be and their amazing team. As a community-focused organization, it’s important for our team to identify and support organizations in our own backyard. Through finding ways to take technology projects and requests off the team’s plate we can help ensure Power To Be has more time to do the incredible work they do for members of our community. We look forward to continuing to help Power To Be uncover ways to empower their team through tech.”
Director of Facilities & Assets at Power To Be, Brian Monaghan, expressed his gratitude for the partnership, saying that:
“Before working with Ammolite, we were struggling to keep up with our ongoing IT demands. But since we partnered with Ammolite, everything has been running smoother, faster, and better than before allowing us to focus on what matters most: our mission - to build community and support more people accessing nature. Ammolite not only provided us with the IT solutions we needed, but they have also been actively involved in our annual fundraising event, Power To Summit. It's clear they take a holistic approach to our partnership, providing us with more than just IT support, but also engaging with our community and providing valuable connections. We are truly grateful for Ammolite’s ongoing commitment to supporting us and the people we serve.”
Ammolite Technology is proud to support local organizations such as Power To Be, so they can focus on what's important: removing barriers so everyone can access nature. The partnership exemplifies the power of collaboration and demonstrates how organizations can come together to build stronger communities. Ammolite Technology's commitment to supporting Power To Be's IT infrastructure and fundraising efforts showcases how organizations can work together to make a difference. This partnership highlights the importance of upholding shared values and taking a holistic approach to the partnership. By supporting each other, Ammolite Technology and Power To Be are making a significant impact on creating a better and more connected community.
About Ammolite
As a full service IT provider, Ammolite Technology’s mission is to teach and empower organizations to achieve amazing results through adopting technology.
Ammolite offers businesses access to a team of experts who focus on the customer’s needs above all else. Ammolite believes in building lasting relationships with their partners, and approaches all interactions this way - tailoring solutions and services to best fit the size and needs of clients.
https://ammolitetech.com/
About Power To Be
Based in Victoria and Vancouver, Power To Be is a non-profit organization that believes everyone belongs in nature. Power To Be began over 25 years ago with an idea: help people living with a disability or barrier access nature. The idea grew into a community, connecting participants to adventures and supporters to opportunities and collectively redefining our definition of ability. From hiking and kayaking, to camping and snowshoeing, we create access to nature for youth, families and adults living with cognitive, physical, financial, and social barriers. Our life-changing programs redefine courage, hope, inclusion, and ability.
https://powertobe.ca/
Contacts:
Rich Hodgkinson, Co-Founder and Head of Operations at Ammolite
Email - rhodgkinson@ammolitetech.com
Phone - (587) 318-1898
Ashley Dueck, Director of Systems & Communications at Power To Be
Email - adueck@powertobe.ca
Phone - (250) 385-2363
