John L. Calcagni of Law Office of John L. Calcagni, III, Joins Prestigious Top 1% as 2023 National Association of Distinguished Counsel Member

John L. Calcagni of Law Office of John L. Calcagni, III, joins the Nation's Top One Percent for 2023 by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel. NADC promotes legal excellence and recognizes attorneys who set high standards. Members undergo meticulous vetting, including research, selection by a blue ribbon panel, and judicial review. Only the top 1% of U.S. attorneys achieve NADC membership, representing legal leaders nationwide. Calcagni's selection highlights his legal expertise.