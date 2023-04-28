John L. Calcagni of Law Office of John L. Calcagni, III, Joins Prestigious Top 1% as 2023 National Association of Distinguished Counsel Member
John L. Calcagni of Law Office of John L. Calcagni, III, joins the Nation's Top One Percent for 2023 by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel. NADC promotes legal excellence and recognizes attorneys who set high standards. Members undergo meticulous vetting, including research, selection by a blue ribbon panel, and judicial review. Only the top 1% of U.S. attorneys achieve NADC membership, representing legal leaders nationwide. Calcagni's selection highlights his legal expertise.
Providence, RI, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John L. Calcagni, of the esteemed Law Office of John L. Calcagni, III, has achieved the distinguished honor of being selected as a member of the Nation's Top One Percent for 2023 by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel (NADC). The NADC is a respected organization committed to upholding and promoting the highest standards of legal excellence. Its core mission is to objectively identify and recognize attorneys who exemplify excellence in the legal profession and set a benchmark for their peers to follow.
Membership in the NADC is a mark of distinction, as candidates undergo a rigorous vetting process. A dedicated research team conducts a thorough evaluation of each candidate, followed by careful selection by a blue ribbon panel of attorneys holding podium status from independent and neutral organizations. The final approval is granted by a judicial review board that assesses each candidate's commitment to ethical practice and legal virtue.
The NADC's selection process is highly selective, and as a result, only the top one percent of attorneys in the United States are awarded membership. This elite group of legal advocates represents the finest leaders in the legal profession from across the country. John L. Calcagni's inclusion in this prestigious list is a testament to his dedication, skill, and excellence in the practice of law.
