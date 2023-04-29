Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated a Transaction Between JDI Ventures, Inc. and The Brydon Group
Tallahassee, FL, April 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Florida-based JDI Ventures, Inc (“JDI,” DBA “Peak Performance Solutions”) and The Brydon Group, based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
JDI Ventures, Inc (“JDI,” DBA “Peak Performance Solutions” is a software development firm specializing in creating solutions for state and federal law enforcement agencies (LEAs). The company was established in 1994 by brothers James and John Yearty, who have expanded the company’s product offering and customer base to nationwide footprints over the ensuing decades. The company’s solutions help agencies ensure compliance in training, auditing, and data quality practices for LEAs and the vendors that work with them. They provide tailored end-to-end venture builder and corporate innovation services to help organizations conceptualize, build and grow market-leading companies with agility and speed.
The Brydon Group provides full private equity support to CEOs in residence to source, purchase, and operate acquired businesses. Founded in 2020, The Brydon Group is a private investment firm based in Connecticut, United States. The group invests in five to six lower-middle-market businesses per year, growing the acquired companies by providing patient, committed capital and invaluable deal expertise.
The Brydon Group partners with entrepreneurs to acquire small companies and support the effective transition of small businesses to the next generation of owners.
“The Yeartys have built a compelling suite of solutions for a large and consolidating market, commented Benchmark Senior Transaction Director William Sullivan. “What they’ve done as a company since the founding has been truly compelling. We believe they have chosen the right partner to take their company to the next level. We wish both JDI and Brydon great success.”
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $9.4 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
