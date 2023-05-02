NRAO Program Looking for Students 18-20 Years Old to Learn About the Electromagnetic Spectrum
The National Radio Astronomy Observatory program aims to engage BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ students in amateur radio as a gateway to understanding the electromagnetic spectrum.
San Diego, CA, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) is now recruiting the second group of students for their program, Exploring the Electromagnetic Spectrum (and Why Amateur Radio Matters). This program aims to educate emerging generations about the electromagnetic spectrum through an interactive, substantive experience with amateur radio. Funded by a grant from Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC), the program focuses on broadening the excitement of amateur radio among BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ students.
NRAO is looking for 20 students, 18-20 years old, with an interest in learning about the electromagnetic spectrum and amateur (ham) radio—including obtaining amateur radio licenses. The program will begin in September 2023 and run through May 2024.
If selected, students will:
* Receive a stipend ($4,000 over the 40-week project) .
* Meet weekly to learn more about the electromagnetic spectrum and how it is used in a variety of STEM fields .
* Engage with scientists and engineers using cutting-edge technology and software in their fields .
* Receive cool technology and tools .
* Learn about important, wide-ranging, and exciting pathways toward STEM careers .
* Prepare to take and pass the Technician Class amateur radio license test.
To learn more about this program, and to apply, students should go to https://superknova.org/ham-application-details/.
Dan Romanchik, KB6NU
858-477-9903
https://www.ardc.net
