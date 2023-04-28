Scout Talent Launches AI Studio: The New AI-Powered Recruitment Tool for Organizations
Scout Talent, a leading provider of recruitment software solutions, has launched its latest innovation, AI Studio. The AI-powered tool aims to help organizations save time and streamline their recruitment processes.
Vancouver, Canada, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Scout Talent, a leading provider of recruitment software solutions, has launched its latest innovation, AI Studio. The AI-powered tool aims to help organizations save time and streamline their recruitment process by creating the first draft of job ads, screening questions, talent landing pages, and even social media posts in just a few clicks.
"We're excited to introduce AI Studio to our clients," says Lyle Truden, Senior Business Leader, North America at Scout Talent. "Our team is always looking for ways to help our clients work smarter, and AI Studio is just one of the many tools we've developed to help them achieve this. We're confident that AI Studio will help organizations save time and improve their hiring results."
The Scout Talent recruitment platform leverages the latest technologies to provide North American companies with advanced recruitment tools, including applicant tracking, interview scheduling, and reporting. The platform also includes powerful candidate matching algorithms, allowing recruiters to find the best candidates for their open positions in seconds.
To celebrate the launch of the new platform, Scout Talent will be attending the CPHR HR Conference Event and Expo at the Vancouver Convention Center on May 2 and 3, 2023. HR professionals attending the event are invited to visit Scout Talent at booth #502 to see a live demonstration of the platform and learn more about its benefits.
"We are excited to showcase our recruitment platform to HR professionals at the CPHR HR Conference Event and Expo," said Truden. "We encourage attendees to stop by our booth to learn more about how our software can help them find the right talent for their organization."
For more information about Scout Talent and its recruitment platform, visit scouttalent.ca or contact the company directly.
Contact Scout Talent:
Janelle Carter, Marketing Lead - North America
Email: hello@scouttalent.ca
Phone: 1-(888) 793-8073
About Scout Talent
Scout Talent is a talent acquisition platform that supports organizations with their strategic growth. Scout Talent’s platform features software modules and solutions including a recruitment CRM, ATS, talent pipelining engine, LMS, and more. Scout Talent’s team of specialists partner with internal recruitment teams to deliver service-enabled software that achieves talent acquisition goals.
