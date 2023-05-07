New Poetry Book Explores Universal Themes
Author Francis DiClemente releases new poetry collection.
Syracuse, NY, May 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Author Francis DiClemente has published his seventh collection of poetry. The Truth I Must Invent was released in April by publisher Poets’ Choice.
The Truth I Must Invent is a collection of narrative and philosophical poems written in free-verse style. Employing a minimalistic approach and whimsical language, DiClemente explores the themes of self, identity, loneliness, memory, existence, family, parenthood, disability, gratitude, and compassion.
The Truth I Must Invent examines the conflicting web of emotions all adults face and the truths that lie in between. This collection peels away the layers of our individual and universal experiences, delving into our innermost thoughts with a voice that speaks to the collective.
The book suggests that even in our darkest moments, joy and contentment can be found through resilience and a willingness to hope.
It is available on the publisher’s website:
https://www.poetschoice.in/
Readers can also find it on Amazon:
https://amzn.to/41Km5GG
It is also available through Bookshop.org.
Paperback:
Publisher: Poets Choice & Free Spirit LLC (April 10, 2023)
Language: English
Paperback: 92 pages
ISBN-10: 9395193735
ISBN-13: 978-9395193733
Kindle:
ASIN: B0C1ZM27JX
Publisher: Poets Choice (April 9, 2023)
About the Author:
Francis DiClemente is an Emmy Award-winning filmmaker who lives in Syracuse, New York. His previous poetry collections include Outward Arrangements: Poems (independently published, 2021) and Dreaming of Lemon Trees: Selected Poems (Finishing Line Press, 2019).
His writing has also appeared in Evening Street Review, Bewildering Stories, Narratively, The Millions, Artnet News, Film International, Connotation Press, Stone Canoe, and in the books Air: A Radio Anthology (Books by Hippocampus, 2019), Chicken Soup for the Soul: Find Your Inner Strength (2014), and Six-Word Memoirs on Love and Heartbreak (Harper Perennial, 2009).
A native of Rome, New York, DiClemente received a bachelor’s degree in communications/journalism from St. John Fisher College in Rochester, New York, and earned a master of arts in film and video from American University in Washington, DC.
His blog can be found at francisdiclemente.com.
Contact
315-412-4708
https://francisdiclemente.com/
