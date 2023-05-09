Polar Adventurer Eric Larsen to Host Community Lecture and Fundraiser for Area Non-Profit Riveredge Nature Center
Cedarburg, WI, May 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Larsen hopes to raise $10,000 through presentation in Cedarburg about expeditions and overcoming challenges.
On Wednesday May 10, 2023, world-renowned polar adventurer and Cedarburg native Eric Larsen will be giving a multimedia presentation entitled "On Thin Ice" at the Ozaukee South Pavilion in Cedarburg Wisconsin from 6-9 pm. Attendees will be able to experience the life of a modern day explorer as Larsen shares stories from 25 years of extreme expeditions - from the North and South Poles to the top of Mt. Everest and many places in between. Included in the presentation are stunning images and video, of encounters with polar bears, extreme cold, thin ice, avalanches, and much more. Larsen will also talk about his recent battle with stage 3b colorectal cancer and the role that expeditions played in his treatment.
Larsen, an accomplished polar adventurer and mountaineer, has completed more North and South Pole expeditions than any other American in history and in 2010 was the first person in history to successfully reach the South Pole, North Pole and the summit of Mount Everest in a continuous 365-day period. He also led a 2014 unsupported North Pole expedition that was featured in the Discovery Network documentary Melting: Last Race to the Pole and his book On Thin Ice: an Epic Quest into a Melting Arctic.
Despite these high-level achievements, Larsen values his Wisconsin roots, “Riveredge and southeastern Wisconsin have played an important role in my life and I look forward to giving back to both the community and organization that were so pivotal to me.”
All proceeds from ticket and book sales, silent auction and donations will benefit Riveredge Nature Center. "We are excited to host Eric who embodies so much of what Riveredge is about," added Riveredge's Executive Director John Rakowski. "We also very much appreciate the much-needed financial support for our programming as well as the opportunity to connect with individuals and businesses in a fun, educational and inspirational setting."
Admission is $15.00. Tickets are sold at the door, or in advance on Riveredge Nature Center's website.
About Riveredge Nature Center:
Established in 1968, Riveredge Nature Center is proud to be one of Wisconsin’s oldest independent nature centers. Riveredge annually engages 40,000+ people on over 450 acres of natural sanctuary in Ozaukee County and throughout the Greater Milwaukee Area in education, conservation, recreation, wellness, and community building programs. Riveredge uses the powerful combination of nature and relationships to help individuals better connect with the natural world, each other, and the greater community. Key programs and initiatives include outdoor adventure programs, environmental education, summer camps, sturgeon rehabilitation, and bird banding and monitoring.
