Secure Foods Offers Emergency Food Supplies to Mitigate Insurance Companies Dire Climate Disruption Warnings
Highlands, NC, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Secure Foods, a leading provider of emergency food supplies for critical infrastructures, announces its commitment to help high-reliability organizations prepare for the impact of climate change on their operations.
Lloyd's of London has warned that climate change is causing a "fundamental reshaping of finance" and influencing insurers' risk selection, underwriting, rate making, and portfolio optimization decisions. Insurance companies are now incentivizing policyholders to invest in climate-related risks and take adaptation measures to contain related claims. As a result, businesses must consider how to mitigate the cost impacts of climate change and secure their organizational integrity.
Secure Foods' mission is to ensure its clients are always prepared to serve their workforce and communities, no matter the circumstances. The company offers a range of emergency food supplies for high-reliability organizations such as water treatment facilities, hospitals, and government agencies. Secure Foods provides shelf-stable, nutrient-dense, and easy-to-prepare meals that can sustain personnel during prolonged emergencies or disasters.
"High-reliability organizations need to take proactive measures to prepare for climate disruption," said Kwiyoung Baumgarten, CEO of Secure Foods. "They cannot solely rely on insurance policies to mitigate the risks and impacts of climate change. Secure Foods is here to provide a reliable source of emergency food supplies that can help them maintain their operations and preserve organizational integrity during crises."
Secure Foods' emergency food supplies are specially designed to meet the unique needs of high-reliability organizations. The meals are non-perishable, require no refrigeration, and have a shelf life of up to five years. They are also easy to prepare, with no cooking or special equipment required.
With climate disruption becoming an increasingly pressing concern, Secure Foods is committed to helping high-reliability organizations adapt to the changing realities of the world. The company believes that proactive measures such as securing emergency food supplies can help these organizations weather any crisis and serve their communities with resilience and reliability.
About Secure Foods: Secure Foods is a division of Forever Farms LLC, and a leading provider of emergency food supplies for critical infrastructures such as water treatment facilities, hospitals, and government agencies. The company's mission is to ensure its clients are always prepared to serve their workforce and communities, no matter the circumstances. Secure Foods provides shelf-stable, nutrient-dense, and easy-to-prepare meals that can sustain personnel during prolonged emergencies or disasters.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Kwiyoung Baumgarten, Secure Foods Brand, A Division of Forever Farms LLC
678-358-6982
kwiyoung@securefoods.com
