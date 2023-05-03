SMC Exhibits at Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville, May 8-10
The Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America Show, presented by the Brewers Association, will return to Nashville, TN on May 8-10. BrewExpo America is the largest industry event in North America focused on craft brewing, making it an in one location event for brewers to connect with over 10,000 industry professionals ranging from component manufacturers, vendors and beer enthusiasts.
Noblesville, IN, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Visit the SMC Corporation of America at Booth # 1454 to experience the latest in automation, controls and process innovations for the craft brewing industry. This is an opportunity to see and touch SMC’s most advanced technologies in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) components, I-O Link capable sensors and actuators, solenoid valve manifolds with wireless fieldbus, and the newest series of FRLs (filter, regulators) to support breweries of all capacities and their respective processes and packaging needs.
Products on exhibit will be:
Pneumatic Solenoid Valves w/ Wireless Fieldbus
Electro-Pneumatic Pressure Regulators
Electro-Pneumatic Flow Sensors
Food Safety Components
Washdown Stainless Steel Components
Chillers & Thermo Control Units
Refrigerated Air Dryers
Air Filtration
Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America Trade Show Hours:
May 8 (Mon) 10:00 – 4:00 pm CT
May 9 (Tues) 10:00 – 4:00 pm CT
May 10 (Wed) 10:00 – 2:00 pm CT
Visit SMC at Booth # 1454 – Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America
Music City Center
201 Rep. John Lewis Way South
Nashville, TN 37203
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries with technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China. It focuses on sustainable automation and setting global standards for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption through partnerships with customers and stakeholders.
Contact
SMC Corporation of AmericaContact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
