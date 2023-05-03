SMC Exhibits at Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville, May 8-10

The Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America Show, presented by the Brewers Association, will return to Nashville, TN on May 8-10. BrewExpo America is the largest industry event in North America focused on craft brewing, making it an in one location event for brewers to connect with over 10,000 industry professionals ranging from component manufacturers, vendors and beer enthusiasts.