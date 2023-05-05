John "Buster" Wilcox of Cola Wealth Advisors Gives Flight to ROTC Cadet of the Month

Cola Wealth Advisors recently honored Spring Valley High School’s ROTC Cadet of the Month by offering her a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fly in a vintage aircraft with retired fighter pilot and financial advisor, John "Buster" Wilcox. Sarah Hedley, the first cadet to receive the award, described the experience as "beyond amazing." Cola Wealth Advisors seeks to recognize deserving individuals and give back to the military community in meaningful ways.