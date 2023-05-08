Konfront Announces Expansion Into the US, Focused on Rapid Custom Software Solutions

Konfront, a leading technology company based is expanding its operations to the US market. The company aims to provide businesses with a platform for rapid prototyping and building custom software products and internal tools, empowering non-technical teams to achieve faster time-to-market, reduce costs, and increase innovation. Konfront's full-stack product development solution eliminates the need for external resources and lengthy development cycles.