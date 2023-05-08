Konfront Announces Expansion Into the US, Focused on Rapid Custom Software Solutions
Konfront, a leading technology company based is expanding its operations to the US market. The company aims to provide businesses with a platform for rapid prototyping and building custom software products and internal tools, empowering non-technical teams to achieve faster time-to-market, reduce costs, and increase innovation. Konfront's full-stack product development solution eliminates the need for external resources and lengthy development cycles.
Austin, TX, May 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Austin, TX - Konfront, the technology company disrupting the custom software sector, announced its expansion into the US market, aiming to provide businesses with a platform for rapid prototyping and building custom software products and internal tools. After successfully establishing a strong presence in Latin America and Europe, with customers, partners, and associates in Colombia, Spain, and the UK, Konfront is now expanding its operations to the United States. Their track record of delivering high-quality custom software solutions to businesses of all sizes, combined with numerous awards and recognition from leading industry experts, demonstrates Konfront’s ability to provide innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of customers.
"We’re here to empower non-technical teams to build custom digital products in record time, without needing to rely on developers. We want to help companies accelerate their digital transformation and achieve their growth goals, while attracting and retaining top talent," said Rafael Quintanilla, Konfront's Business Development Manager during a private event with customers and media.
“For non-digital native companies, the options for technology development can be limited and challenging.” Quintanilla continued to explain how traditional approaches such as buying out-of-the-box products or building an in-house technology team can be expensive and time-consuming. Meanwhile, contracting a software factory or staffing company can lead to high upfront costs and a lack of flexibility, resulting in digital products that are hard to evolve and ultimately become obsolete. “That's where Konfront comes in, offering a full-stack product development solution that enables non-technical teams to rapidly prototype and build custom software products and internal tools, without the need for external resources or lengthy development cycles” added Quintanilla to his statement.
With Konfront, companies can achieve faster time-to-market, reduce costs, and increase innovation while maintaining full focus and control over the business and development processes.
"We've been successful in helping businesses of all sizes and industries to increase agility, enhance innovation, and reduce expenses through our technology. Now, we're excited to bring our solution to the US market," added Quintanilla.
During the initial phase of the expansion, Konfront will adopt a closed beta launching strategy, partnering with a limited number of exclusive and targeted companies to establish a strong presence in the market. The company will also provide comprehensive training and support to ensure partners can leverage Konfront’s next generation solution to its full potential.
Konfront's expansion to the US market marks a significant step towards achieving the company's mission of democratizing custom software development and making it accessible to businesses of all sizes.
Contact
KonfrontContact
Juan Manuel Figueroa
315-564-2770
https://english.konfront.mx/konpaas
