Nation’s Largest Kidney Care Coalition Names Colin Roskey to Serve as Executive Director
Washington, DC, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kidney Care Partners (KCP) – the nation’s leading kidney care multi-stakeholder coalition representing patient advocates, physician organizations, health professional groups, dialysis providers, researchers and manufacturers – today announced Colin Roskey will serve as the coalition’s new Executive Director.
“I am honored to join Kidney Care Partners, a diverse organization with a unique, shared vision to achieve a future of patient-centered, quality-driven kidney care,” said Colin Roskey. “I look forward to building upon the coalition’s achievements in improving the lives of the estimated 37 million Americans living with kidney disease.”
With over 20 years of healthcare law and policy experience in the public and private sectors, Roskey brings unique expertise and relationships to Kidney Care Partners. As a seasoned health care lawyer and principal at Federal Health Policy Strategies, Roskey has demonstrated expertise in crafting legislative and regulatory solutions to Medicare reimbursement problems. He previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Oversight & Investigations and Mandatory Health Programs at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). From 2001 to 2004, Roskey also served as health policy adviser and counsel to the Senate Finance Committee, where he worked on Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance policy development.
“All of us at Kidney Care Partners are thrilled to welcome Colin to the team as we continue our work to meet individuals’ needs at every stage along the kidney care continuum,” said John Butler, Chair of KCP. “His wealth of knowledge will be critical in advancing our key policy priorities, including workforce development, innovation, disease prevention, and clarifying the original intent of the Medicare Secondary Payer Act.”
“Given the growing population of Americans living with kidney disease, now is the time to advance targeted policy solutions that improve kidney care – from expanding access to education and screening resources to investments in next-generation kidney disease treatments and technologies. Kidney Care Partners stands ready to work alongside policymakers and members of our nation’s kidney community to make life-saving and life-enhancing policy improvements for those living with kidney disease,” Roskey concluded.
Media Contact: Sarah Feagan
sfeagan@schmidtpa.com
