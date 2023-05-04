Vogelzang Law Announces Attorney Michael Maienza as the Firm’s New Partner
Vogelzang Law, a leading mesothelioma and asbestos litigation firm with offices in Illinois and Michigan, is proud to announce that Michael Maienza has been promoted to Partner.
“I am humbled and honored with the new partnership,” Maienza says. “Becoming a partner has been a goal since starting my legal career, and I couldn’t be happier it’s with Vogelzang Law. The growth of the firm over the last few years is remarkable and continues to expand in a positive and passionate direction. I look forward to continuing to advocate rigorously for our clients and contributing within this leadership position.”
Maienza joined Vogelzang Law in 2017 and has distinguished himself as a skilled and tenacious trial attorney with an unlimited capacity for compassion for his clients. His focus on holding companies accountable for their negligence has led to many courtroom victories, including his most recent as first chair in O’Reilly v. U.S. Steel, securing a $7.7 million jury verdict.
“Mike has been a fixture at the firm almost since the beginning. Early on, we knew he was an exceptional attorney with the drive, attitude, and fortitude to succeed,” says Nicholas Vogelzang, firm founder, and lead counsel. “Mike embodies all we stand for - his dedication and fierce client advocacy have yielded results far beyond expectation. We are honored to have Mike as an integral part of the team and are thrilled to announce his promotion.”
Maienza received his J.D. from DePaul University College of Law, honing his legal skills as a judicial extern under the Hon. Michael T. Mullen in the Circuit Court of Cook County.
