NYC Non-Profit Announces Hospital Grand Opening in Burundi
New York, NY, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Village Health Works (VHW) is beyond thrilled to announce the long-awaited opening celebrations for the Kigutu Hospital and Women’s Health Pavilion. This momentous opening ceremony will welcome members of the community they serve in Burundi, government officials, representatives from diplomatic missions, and their dedicated supporters who have trusted them and kept faith in them during this long journey. The Kigutu Hospital and Women’s Health Pavilion is a result of that collective effort and a living testament of what happens when people rally around a cause for the well-being of humanity.
The new hospital (85,000 square feet) will be offering a range of health care services (primary health care, emergency, trauma, physical therapy and rehabilitation, obstetrics and gynecology, ophthalmology, pediatrics, mental health, general surgery, critical care, neonatology) with diagnostic services including radiology and a laboratory that will include pathology, the first laboratory of its kind in Burundi.
This hospital is laying the foundation for stronger partnerships with both the public sector and leading international teaching hospitals that share VHW’s vision for training trainers, continuing medical education and mentorship to develop the country’s human resources while promoting health equity and contributing to the strengthening of healthcare systems.
The public is invited to the opening celebrations which will take place on Wednesday, June 21, followed by a two-day community forum from Thursday, June 22 to Friday, June 23 in Kigutu, Burundi. This event will mark the importance of global healthcare equity, advancing healthier and more resilient communities.
About Village Health Works
Village Health Works was founded by internationally recognized humanitarian Deogratias (Deo) Niyizonkiza. Their mission is to provide quality, compassionate health care and education in a dignified environment while also addressing the root causes of illness, poverty, violence, and neglect. VHW operates in a rural area of south Burundi, seven miles from the nearest paved road and fifty-nine miles south of the country’s largest city, Bujumbura.
Village Health Works serves a population of approximately 200,000 people, receiving patients mostly from the provinces of Rumonge, Makamba, and Bururi–but also from as far away as Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Contact
Ria Pullin
(707) 588-0550
www.villagehealthworks.org/
