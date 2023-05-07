Jacksonville Elder Law Attorney to Participate in National Elder Law Month
Jacksonville, FL, May 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Asbury of the Asbury Law Firm (“Asbury Law”) in Jacksonville, Florida, will participate in National Elder Law Month in May 2023 by educating seniors about their legal options and by providing pro bono services.
The purpose of National Elder Law Month is to raise awareness about the legal issues affecting older adults and to encourage people to plan for their future. It is also an opportunity to recognize the important work that elder law attorneys do in helping seniors and their families navigate complex legal matters. National Elder Law Month was established by the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (“NAELA”) in 2002 and is observed every May. During this month, elder law attorneys often offer educational events and programs to help seniors and their families understand their legal rights and options. The goal is to empower older adults to make informed decisions about their health care, finances, and other important matters as they age. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, it is estimated that around 10,000 Americans turn 65 years old every day. This has been the trend since 2011 and is expected to continue until around 2030. This is due to the aging of the baby boomer generation, which refers to individuals born between 1946 and 1964. Since baby boomers are growing older, living longer, and with fewer resources for long-term care. The importance of planning for one’s needs is essential. As a result of this demographic shift, there is an increasing demand for legal services that focus on the unique needs and challenges of older adults.
About Thomas Asbury and Asbury Law
Thomas Asbury has practiced Elder Law and Estate Planning for over 10 years and focuses his practice on Elder Law, Estate Planning, Medicaid Planning, Probate, and Special Needs Planning. Asbury is a member of ElderCounsel, the Jacksonville Bar Association, and the Florida Bar Association.
About ElderCounsel®
What started in 2007 with a partnership between WealthCounsel and four nationally recognized elder law and special needs attorneys, has now grown into the premier nationwide membership organization focusing on elder law and special needs.
What is National Elder Law Month?
May is National Elder Law Month. This designation was established by the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (“NAELA”) as a way to acknowledge the profession that supports the senior community with all of their planning needs. Elder Law Month is recognized by attorneys across the country, many of whom offer special activities to educate the public about this important area.
What is Elder Law and Special Needs Law?
Elder Law and Special Needs Law are specialized areas that involve representing, counseling, and assisting seniors, people with disabilities and their families in connection with a variety of legal issues. The Elder Law and Special Needs Law attorney handles estate planning and provides counsel to clients about planning for incapacity with health care decision-making documents. The Elder and Special Needs Law attorney also assists clients in planning for possible long-term care needs, including at-home care, assisted living or nursing home care. Locating the appropriate type of care, coordinating public and private resources to finance the cost of care, and working to ensure the client’s right to quality care are all part of the Elder and Special Needs Law practice.
