Kellie Cyr of RE/MAX Alliance Group Earns GRI Designation
RE/MAX Alliance Group Managing Broker Kellie Cyr Earns Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) Designation.
Tampa, FL, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kellie Cyr of RE/MAX Alliance Group has earned the Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) designation from the National Association of Realtors.
The GRI symbol is the mark of a real estate professional who has made the commitment to provide a high level of professional services. GRI designees have developed a solid foundation of knowledge and skills to navigate the current real estate climate, are well-versed in local and national legal issues, and are committed to serving their customers with the highest ethical standards.
Kellie is a Managing Broker for RE/MAX Alliance Group and has been a real estate professional for the past eight years. She has been a Tampa resident for more than two decades, bringing extensive market knowledge and a passion for helping clients navigate the home buying and selling process. A multi-million-dollar producer, she holds distinguished designations as a Military Relocation Professional (MRP) and Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS).
The Tampa office is located at 1001 S. MacDill Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33629. Kellie can be reached at (813) 340-8857 or kellie@cyrhometeam.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 13 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
