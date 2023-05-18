Discover the World as a Tour Director: a Career That Combines Adventure and Education
As the world continues to recover from the pandemic, many people are eager to start traveling again. With the increase in demand for travel, tour companies are poised for a major rebound, and with it comes an interesting new "gig job" for people who love to travel. Tour operators are intent on finding new talent among retirees, educators, entertainers and travel and travel enthusiasts.
Dallas, TX, May 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The International Association of Tour Directors & Guides (IATDG) is helping retirees, educators, entertainers and travel enthusiasts enter a new and exciting career. IATDG is a professional association that provides resources, training, tools, networking events and opportunities to interview with tour companies desperate to find new talent.
If you're someone who loves to travel, meet new people, and share your knowledge and passion for new places, then a career as a tour director might be the perfect fit. Tour directors are the unsung heroes who make travel dreams come true by leading groups of travelers on unforgettable journeys around the world.
A tour director is more than just a guide. They are responsible for ensuring a seamless travel experience for their clients, from organizing transportation and accommodation to planning sightseeing activities and providing expert commentary on the destinations visited. They are the face of the tour company, and their job is to make sure that every traveler has an unforgettable experience.
Tour directing is a dynamic and rewarding career that requires a mix of skills and expertise. Tour directors must have excellent communication and interpersonal skills, as they interact with people from different cultures and backgrounds on a daily basis. They must also have a deep knowledge of history, geography, and culture, and be able to share that knowledge in an engaging and entertaining way.
According to Von Harden, president and founder of IATDG, "The benefits of being a tour director go far beyond the opportunity to travel to exotic destinations. Tour directing is a career that offers flexibility, independence, and the chance to make a real difference in people's lives." As a tour director, you have the power to create life-changing experiences for your clients, and to help them see the world in a new and exciting way.
Working part-time as a tour director is a great way for retirees, educators, entertainers, and travel enthusiasts to make extra money and supplement their income. Tour directors generally make between $300 and $600 a day when you factor in gratuities. Travel expenses are covered by the tour company along with most meals. Also included are the sights, attractions and experiences for each destination that you visit. It is certainly work, but far better than sitting in an office. It's a career that will take you places you've never been before, and leave you with memories that will last a lifetime.
In 2016, IATDG began offering an annual conference called TourConnect for new and seasoned tour directors, tour guides and tour operators. Attendees have access to top talent recruitment, education and networking. TourConnect 2023, IATDG's 8th annual conference, will take place in New Orleans at the Astor Crown Plaza from Sunday, November 5th to Thursday, November 9th.
The International Association of Tour Directors and Guides (IATDG) is the non-profit professional organization for trained and experienced tour managers worldwide. IATDG was formed by Tour Directors, Tour Operators, and Tour Guides with the common interest of ensuring excellence in tour management and guiding.
