New Option for Families of Children with Learning Disabilities and Autism Opens in Champaign, IL
Excel Prep, a K-3 school for children who are neurodiverse, is now enrolling students for the 2023-2024 school year. This program is based in Champaign, IL, and provides a full-day academic setting for students with learning disabilities and autism.
Champaign, IL, May 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Excel Prep, a private school option based in Champaign, IL, will open its doors as a full day educational program for children K-3. This program focuses on fostering a nurturing academic environment for children who are neurodiverse. Founder, Landria Seals Green, says that options in the area for her and many area families are slim. The K-3 school will cater to children who have learning disabilities and autism.
“We are excited to offer this educational program where direct instruction, instructional design, and precision teaching methods will be centered to address academic instruction of learners who need more tools and explicit instruction,” says Landria Seals Green. It is very important to consider that traditional teaching methods and the magic of implicit instruction will not work for most children, especially post COVID-19. Excel Prep focuses on learners with current and IEPs and those without. Excel Prep has a program for school district and parent referral.
Excel Prep will focus on K-3 children and will offer speech-language therapy as a daily class. “As the founder of Excel Prep and a dually certified Speech-Language Pathologist and Board-Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA), I understand the critical influence of focused speech-language therapy and the power of precision teaching. The analysis of learner progress and how we teach should be ongoing with teaching methods,” says Seals Green.
The journey of Excel Prep has been featured on Landria’ s podcast, where equity issues in Education and Clinical Therapy Services are addressed. “We are pleased to bring direct instruction back to the Champaign-Urbana community. Those in the field know that the University of Illinois was key to the development of this well-known progressive teaching method many years ago,” says Seals Green.
Excel Prep is now enrolling elementary students with neurodiverse needs for the 2023-2024 school year.
For more information, press only:
Landria Seals Green
248-919-8627
admin@thehuddle.online
