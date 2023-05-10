Core Spirit Launches Membership Program for Practitioners to Help Grow Their Wellness Practices
Core Spirit, the leading online platform connecting individuals with holistic practitioners, is excited to announce the launch of its new membership program designed exclusively for practitioners.
New York, NY, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Core Spirit platform has been connecting individuals with qualified practitioners in the fields of holistic health, wellness, spirituality, and more for several years. Now, with the launch of the new membership program for practitioners, the platform is offering even more opportunities for practitioners to connect with new clients and grow their practices.
"Practitioners are the backbone of our platform, and we're thrilled to offer them a dedicated membership program that provides even more support and resources," said the CEO of Core Spirit. "Our goal is to help practitioners grow their practices and reach new clients, and this membership program is just one of the many ways we're working to achieve that."
With the new membership program, practitioners will receive a range of benefits, including:
A personal practitioner landing page
Increased visibility in search results and featured listings
Marketing support, including social media promotion and email marketing campaigns
Unlimited AI E-mentor Consultancy
The ability to offer online sessions and accept payments through the Core Spirit platform
The membership program is available to practitioners across a range of disciplines, including acupuncture, energy healing, nutrition, spiritual coaching, and more. Membership plans are available at affordable rates, with flexible payment options to suit the needs of practitioners at every stage of their careers.
"We're excited to offer this new membership program as a way to support practitioners and help them grow their practices," said the CEO. "We believe that by providing these resources and support, we can help more individuals access the benefits of holistic health and wellness."
For more information about the new membership program for practitioners, please visit https://corespirit.com/landings/for-practitioners.
Contact
Core Spirit
Anastasia Burakova
+79885479574
corespirit.com
