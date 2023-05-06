Matcha Design Wins Seven Gold and Silver Communicator Awards for Their 29th Season
Matcha Design Takes Home Three Gold Awards and Four Silver Awards in 2023
Tulsa, OK, May 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Continuing their legacy of providing award-winning service, Matcha Design has once again earned high honors at the 29th Annual Communicator Awards. These award-winning projects are listed below.
Gold Award of Excellence:
● Editing for Film & Video: ME MYSELF & I
● Corporate Identity: Payn Kyller Records
● Web Design & Development: 1st Church of Sapulpa
Silver Award of Distinction:
● Corporate Identity: ScrapPortal.io
● B2B Online Advertising & Marketing: Anthem Business Solutions
● Web Design & Development: Southern Hills Baptist Church
● Web Design & Development: Pro Office Furniture
Since Matcha Design’s first entry in 2009, they have earned 113 Communicator Awards. Each award is a high honor, as the judges look for “work that transcends craft” to make a lasting impact. For their 29th season, they brought clear, impactful storytelling to the forefront with expanded category representation. Winners are featured in the Communicator Awards’ Interactive Gallery and chosen by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts.
Here’s what Matcha Design founder Chris Lo had to say about their ongoing success:
“Since design is centered around communication, there is no higher honor than to win a Communicator Award. We’re grateful for the opportunity to serve so many and to continue delivering award-winning projects to our loyal customers. We work hard to breathe life into each piece through high levels of creativity and communication and have no plans to stop!”
Learn more about Matcha Design at MatchaDesign.com.
Contact
Chris Lo
918-749-2456
matchadesign.com
Categories