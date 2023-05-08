The NFSI Publishes First-Ever Wet Barefoot Safety Standard
Hurst, TX, May 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dedicated in memory of America’s Favorite TV Dad, Mr. Robert “Bob” Lane Saget.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) in 2020 nearly 6 million American’s sought emergency room treatment for an accidental fall of which more than 42,000 died, many while walking barefooted on a wet surface.
The NFSI B101.4 Standard Test Method for Measuring the Wet Barefoot Condition of Walking and Bathing Surfaces seeks to reverse this trend and make walkways, bathing areas, swimming pool decks, etc., safer. This test method provides a measurement procedure setting forth wet Dynamic Coefficient Of Friction (DCOF) safety ranges on surfaces which people walk on under wet barefoot conditions.
NFSI continues to advance its mission through the creation of nationally recognized consensus standards and encourages property owners to utilize the B101.4 standard as a part of their existing policies and procedures. The B101.4 subcommittee, chaired by Greg Cohen with Slip Doctors worked diligently to produce this standard. For more information or to purchase a copy of the B101.4 standard, please visit nfsi.org/store.
Laura Cooper
817-749-1700
https://nfsi.org/
Russell K. Kendzior
russk@nfsi.org
817-749-1705
