Celebrate National Eosinophil Awareness Week (May 14-20, 2023) to Show Support for Those Living with Eosinophil-Associated Diseases

The American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) will celebrate the 16th annual National Eosinophil Awareness Week (NEAW) from May 14-20, 2023. During this week, the organization will amplify its efforts to educate people about eosinophils and eosinophil-associated diseases.