Celebrate National Eosinophil Awareness Week (May 14-20, 2023) to Show Support for Those Living with Eosinophil-Associated Diseases
The American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) will celebrate the 16th annual National Eosinophil Awareness Week (NEAW) from May 14-20, 2023. During this week, the organization will amplify its efforts to educate people about eosinophils and eosinophil-associated diseases.
Atlanta, GA, May 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eosinophils (pronounced “ee-oh-sin-oh-fills”) are white blood cells that are involved in many medical conditions, including infections, cancers, and allergies. If a person has too many eosinophils, without a known reason, it may indicate an eosinophil-associated disease. These diseases are further characterized depending on where in the body the eosinophils are building up and causing inflammation. Symptoms may vary depending on the disease subset. Eosinophilic disorders may affect the gastrointestinal tract, heart, sinuses, blood, lungs, bladder, connective tissue, and other parts of the body. These diseases can affect people of all ages. They are chronic and require ongoing medical care.
In 2007, the U.S. House of Representatives passed House Bill 296, an initiative spearheaded by APFED, to officially recognize the third week of May as National Eosinophil Awareness Week.
“National Eosinophil Awareness Week is a time for individuals and groups to draw attention to eosinophils and eosinophil-associated diseases, as well as the impacts of living with these conditions,” said Mary Jo Strobel, APFED’s Executive Director. “It’s also a time for our community to reflect upon and celebrate the progress we’ve made as the result of advocacy initiatives and research advancements.”
In addition to offering resources and a calendar of daily suggested activities to help communities celebrate this special week, on social media APFED is also sharing perspectives of families living with eosinophil-associated diseases and messages of support from the medical and research communities.
APFED is also spearheading efforts to have buildings and landmarks around the U.S. light up magenta in honor of National Eosinophil Awareness Week. There is a special emphasis on lightings taking place on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in recognition of World Eosinophilic Diseases Day. A list of locations that will light up is available at apfed.org/lightup.
To learn more about eosinophil-associated diseases and ways to celebrate National Eosinophil Awareness Week, visit apfed.org/NEAW.
APFED is grateful to its education partners who are supporting their 2023 celebration of National Eosinophil Awareness Week, including Abbott, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers SquibbTM, GlaxoSmithKline, Nutricia, Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition, Sanofi, and Regeneron.
About American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED)
Founded in 2001, the American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that assists and supports patients and families affected by eosinophil-associated disorders, by providing education, creating awareness, supporting research, and promoting advocacy. To learn more, visit apfed.org.
About American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED)
Founded in 2001, the American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that assists and supports patients and families affected by eosinophil-associated disorders, by providing education, creating awareness, supporting research, and promoting advocacy. To learn more, visit apfed.org.
