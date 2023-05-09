AV LINK Launches a New 4K/60Hz Multi-Window Video Processor
New Taipei, Taiwan, May 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AV LINK, a pioneering provider of 4K and 8K Pro AV solutions, showcases the MaitreView™ 4KPlus, the new multi-window video processor. The MaitreView™ 4KPlus can transport uncompressed 4K/60Hz 4:4:4 and seamless-switching video to open numerous possibilities for versatile applications, from regular training to conference meetings.
Zero-latency switching displays instant messages from multiple sources, helping speed discussions and decision-making processes. Instant drag-and-drop functionality helps proposers deploy information from 4 inputs to 2 output screens in any size and position. Besides, independently display different videos on 2 screens to meet the flexibility needed in most conferencing and collaborative scenarios. The MaitreView™ 4KPlus features an on-screen display (OSD) to identify input sources and modularized borderlines to highlight the selected regions. The MaitreView™ 4KPlus has flexible control methods, including the web GUI, tablet APP, front buttons, and APIs (Application Programming Interfaces).
The TAA-compliant MaitreView™ family, MaitreView™ 8KPro, MaitreView™ 4KPlus, MaitreView™ 4KLite, and award-winning MaitreView™ 4KPro, harnesses Xilinx Kintex® UltraScale™ family FPGA devices to deliver uncompressed 4K/60Hz 4:4:4 and seamless-switching video. The MaitreView™ family subverts the traditional way of meeting communication and can more effectively stimulate team discussion and information sharing.
About AV LINK
Since 1988, AV LINK has been a professional provider in the Pro AV industry with expertise in 4K and 8K video processing algorithms driven by FPGA. With Taiwan-made, high-quality technologies, AV LINK has provided different types of solutions in the industry.
