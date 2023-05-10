Keep Irving Beautiful Partners with Verizon Group Conducts Cleanup at T.W. Richardson Grove Park
Irving, TX, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) recently partnered with employee volunteers from Verizon for a cleanup at T.W. Richardson Grove Park, 333 E. Interstate Highway 635, on May 2. It was a beautiful spring morning for the group to take time away from the office to join KIB for this service project. After receiving supplies and safety instructions, the 31 volunteers set out in groups of two or more to collect litter.
At KIB cleanups, keeping litter from reaching the Elm Fork of the Trinity River is always a primary focus. The Verizon group did just that as they concentrated their efforts on the tree lines along the Campion Trail, as well as the areas beneath the interstate. The group completed 62 volunteer hours, while collecting 174.5 pounds of trash and 62 pounds of recyclable materials.
“Verizon and KIB have a long history of working together in projects like this,” said KIB Board member Margie Stipes. “Verizon has very active “Green Teams” here in Irving and at their locations across the world which engage thousands of employees to give back to their local communities. It’s always a pleasure to welcome Verizon employees because they really care about the projects and give their best effort.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
Rick Hose
972-721-2175
http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful
