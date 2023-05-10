Saint Louis Closet Co.’s April Donation to Stray Rescue of Saint Louis
The Business Lends a Helping Hand to its Community of Four-legged Friends.
Saint Louis, MO, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Saint Louis Closet Co. donates $3,122.00 from its April profits to the non-profit and no-kill animal shelter Stray Rescue of Saint Louis as part of its giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause. The non-profit’s mission is to rescue as well as medically and emotionally rehabilitate abandoned, abused, and neglected companion animals from the streets or those to be euthanized at overcrowded shelters.
“We [Stray Rescue of Saint Louis] are saving more lives than ever before, but we can’t do our non-stop, life-saving work without the support of our community. Partners like Saint Louis Closet Co. make what we do possible!” says Cassady Caldwell, CEO of Stray Rescue of Saint Louis.
The rescue has 14 specialty programs to help make life easier for the animals that come through its doors. The Closets for a Cause donation is for the Stray Rescue Stacks Fund: Medical Program, an emergency medical fund.
With a mission to help each rescue no matter what, the non-profit consistently seeks ways to bolster its medical budget.
Randy Grim founded the non-kill shelter in 1998. During its 25 years of service, the non-profit has saved thousands of lives. These days, it rescues an annual average of 3,000 dogs and cats.
For more information about Stray Rescue of Saint Louis, please visit www(dot)strayrescue(dot)org(slash).
Since 2020, Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated $107,871.64 to local non-profit organizations.
About Saint Louis Closet Co.
Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company has been locally owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.
For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www(dot)stlouisclosetco(dot)com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
