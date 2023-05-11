Florida Bar Empowers Future Lawyers with Zekri's Appointment as Vice Chair of Student Education Committee
Fort Myers, FL, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that divorce, marital and family law attorney Iman Zekri has been appointed as Vice Chair of the Student Education and Admission to the Florida Bar Committee.
Zekri's appointment as Vice Chair is a testament to her commitment to advancing the legal profession and helping Florida law schools cultivate the highest caliber of future legal practitioners.
As Vice Chair of the Committee, Zekri will play an instrumental role in ensuring that law schools adequately prepare their students for the practice of law. The Committee also monitors and reviews proposed legislation affecting legal education and establishes a means to track the success of minority scholarship programs to help institutions disburse minority scholarships, thus allowing these institutions to maximize the benefits of these minority programs. Zekri shares,
"I am honored and humbled to accept the position of Vice Chair of the Student Education and Admission to the Bar Committee. Supporting legal professionals in their endeavors to serve our community and law students on their path to earning a law degree is hugely rewarding. I am grateful to The Florida Bar for this opportunity and to Henderson Franklin for supporting my involvement in the Committee's efforts to enhance the practice of law in our state."
Zekri's impressive legal background includes receiving the Florida Bar Journal Excellence in Writing Award for her thought-provoking article titled "Respectfully Dissenting: How Dissenting Opinions Shape the Law and Impact Collegiality Among Judges." She was also inducted into the Order of Barristers for her exceptional skill in advocacy and brief writing. In addition, her insights were featured in Authority Magazine's interview, "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became an Attorney."
Zekri's contributions to the legal community extend beyond her practice, as she is also an active member of the Lee County Bar Association, the Collier County Bar Association, and the Calusa Inn of Court. Zekri currently serves as Secretary of the Board of Directors for the Association of Family Law Professionals and is Co-Chair of their Planning Committee.
Zekri graduated from Riverdale High School's International Baccalaureate program, Florida Gulf Coast University (B.A., summa cum laude), and the University of Florida Levin College of Law (J.D., cum laude). Zekri may be reached at iman.zekri@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1119.
About Henderson Franklin
Henderson Franklin has served the legal needs and communities of Southwest Florida since 1924. The firm is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Zekri or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
Zekri's appointment as Vice Chair is a testament to her commitment to advancing the legal profession and helping Florida law schools cultivate the highest caliber of future legal practitioners.
As Vice Chair of the Committee, Zekri will play an instrumental role in ensuring that law schools adequately prepare their students for the practice of law. The Committee also monitors and reviews proposed legislation affecting legal education and establishes a means to track the success of minority scholarship programs to help institutions disburse minority scholarships, thus allowing these institutions to maximize the benefits of these minority programs. Zekri shares,
"I am honored and humbled to accept the position of Vice Chair of the Student Education and Admission to the Bar Committee. Supporting legal professionals in their endeavors to serve our community and law students on their path to earning a law degree is hugely rewarding. I am grateful to The Florida Bar for this opportunity and to Henderson Franklin for supporting my involvement in the Committee's efforts to enhance the practice of law in our state."
Zekri's impressive legal background includes receiving the Florida Bar Journal Excellence in Writing Award for her thought-provoking article titled "Respectfully Dissenting: How Dissenting Opinions Shape the Law and Impact Collegiality Among Judges." She was also inducted into the Order of Barristers for her exceptional skill in advocacy and brief writing. In addition, her insights were featured in Authority Magazine's interview, "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became an Attorney."
Zekri's contributions to the legal community extend beyond her practice, as she is also an active member of the Lee County Bar Association, the Collier County Bar Association, and the Calusa Inn of Court. Zekri currently serves as Secretary of the Board of Directors for the Association of Family Law Professionals and is Co-Chair of their Planning Committee.
Zekri graduated from Riverdale High School's International Baccalaureate program, Florida Gulf Coast University (B.A., summa cum laude), and the University of Florida Levin College of Law (J.D., cum laude). Zekri may be reached at iman.zekri@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1119.
About Henderson Franklin
Henderson Franklin has served the legal needs and communities of Southwest Florida since 1924. The firm is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Zekri or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
Contact
Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.Contact
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
Categories