Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville Donates Nearly $78,000 Over Three Years to Local Charity Chasing Dreams, Inc.
Zeigler Auto today announced that its Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville store has donated over $78,000 to local charity Chasing Dreams, Inc. spread over three years, with this year’s donation set at $28,000.The nonprofit is dedicated to providing community members with disabilities access to programs that promote independence through education and life skills. The check presentation took place at Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville’s showroom at 1777 W. U.S. 30.
Orlando, FL, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville has once again chosen Chasing Dreams, Inc. as part of its yearly Subaru Share the Love Event check presentation culminating in a $28,000 donation, and totaling $78,000 over three years. The local charity provides integrated and vital programs to individuals with special needs and their families, facilitating an environment of growth, learning, and independence.
"With this being the third year of celebrating our partnership with Chasing Dreams, it's been so much fun to see it evolve over the years! The energy in the room was ecstatic and we are just so proud and honored to be able to continue to support such a great group of individuals," said Kyle Faiman, Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville’s general manager.
The donation was made possible by the yearly Subaru Share the Love Event, a promotion sponsored by Subaru of America, Inc., where the international automaker donates $250 for every Subaru vehicle purchased or leased. The retailer, in turn, donates an additional $50. The customer purchasing or leasing the vehicle chooses where the money goes, with the majority of Subaru of Merrillville customers choosing its now third-year legacy program: Chasing Dreams, Inc.
When asked what Chasing Dreams meant to her, director Denise Babjack said that it was about "Helping individuals with a disability independently grow to their fullest potential to live a productive life. We provide free programming to individuals of all ages with various disabilities. All of our programming helps educate people and prosper to the point of their independence. We provide physical activities, anything you can imagine from life skills to social groups. And this is a huge thing for us today since we provide all of our programs to everyone for free so your support means the world to all of us here.”
Many people were present during the check ceremony, including Chad Seifert, district manager for Subaru who said: “Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville’s Share The Love Check presentation was the type of event that defines Share The Love. To see all the kids from Chasing Dreams so excited to be at the store to participate in the event was heartwarming. It gives everyone a true sense of community. Taking a few minutes out of the day to share lunch with everyone makes me realize what’s really important in life."
Zeigler’s Driving Vision Podcast sat down with the teams from Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville, Chasing Dreams, and Subaru to hear about how important this day was to them. "None of this would be possible without the support of Subaru and the hard work our entire team puts in each day. Celebrating these accomplishments is truly the fruits of our labor," said Faiman.
The Subaru Share the Love Event has donated more than $256 million to charity over the past 15 years, with customers choosing between four national charities and over 2,100 hometown charities.
About Chasing Dreams
Chasing Dreams, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit founded in 2010. Its mission is to provide integrated and vital programs for individuals with special needs and their families, that facilitate an environment of growth, learning, and independence.
Chasing Dreams is an educational, physically motivating and socially encouraging Learning Center. Serving children and adults of all ages at no cost to the family. Its programs are centered around educating, not only the individual with special needs, but also their family. All of its programs concentrate on building self-confidence and empowering individuals to achieve their fullest potential. The organization also says that no individual is ever denied assistance, regardless of disability or age. For more information visit chasingdreams.org
About Zeigler Automotive Group
Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned retailer groups in the U.S. with 78 franchises across 35 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.
Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports retailership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.
The Kalamazoo-based retailer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, a Carquest Auto Parts store, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.
Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,300 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive retailers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2022. The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Chicago and Michigan. For more information, visit zeigler.com.
