Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville Donates Nearly $78,000 Over Three Years to Local Charity Chasing Dreams, Inc.

Zeigler Auto today announced that its Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville store has donated over $78,000 to local charity Chasing Dreams, Inc. spread over three years, with this year’s donation set at $28,000.The nonprofit is dedicated to providing community members with disabilities access to programs that promote independence through education and life skills. The check presentation took place at Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville’s showroom at 1777 W. U.S. 30.