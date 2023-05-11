Brown & Barron Promotes Emily “E.J.” Hammann to Partner
Baltimore, MD, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Emily “E.J.” Hammann has been promoted to Partner at Brown & Barron, LLC, a Baltimore-based law firm specializing in nursing home negligence, birth injury, and medical malpractice. Ms. Hammann is among the profession’s most respected litigators of complex and formidable medical malpractice cases.
“It is an honor to be named Partner at Brown & Barron,” said Hammann. “I’m proud to be part of a team where our hard work matters, ethics are valued, and we are helping to protect some of the more vulnerable people.”
Ms. Hammann brings to Brown & Barron exceptional depth of insight, gained from her previous experience defending doctors and hospital facilities and working with medical malpractice insurance carriers.
“Since we founded Brown & Barron, we’ve had a clear vision for the caliber of attorney and human being who would fit our firm’s mission, especially as a partner,” said Leah Barron, a founding partner. “E.J. (Hammann), with her talent, passion, and expertise, truly fits that vision.”
A graduate of the George Washington University Law School, Ms. Hammann is admitted to practice law throughout the state and federal courts of Maryland and in the District of Columbia. She is currently a member of the Maryland Association for Justice, the Maryland Bar Association, and the Women’s Bar Association of Maryland.
For more info about Ms. Hammann, go to: bit.ly/3EhuMNZ
