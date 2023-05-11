TSN, TSN+ ESPN+ to Broadcast Every National Lacrosse League Conference Finals Beginning Thursday
Teddy Jenner (West) and Jon Abbott (East) to Handle Play-by-Play for Series
Philadelphia, PA, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- National Lacrosse League (@NLL) broadcast partners TSN, TSN+ and ESPN+ will provide live coverage of every game of the best-of-three Conference Finals beginning with Thursday’s West Final Game 1 between Calgary and Colorado at Ball Arena in Denver (9:30 p.m. ET). This year’s format features Games 1 and 2 of both Conference Finals this weekend, followed by Game 3 next week, if necessary.
The broadcast teams for both Conference Final are as follows:
West Finals - (4) Colorado Mammoth vs. (2) Calgary Roughnecks
Game 1 – At Colorado, Thursday, May 11 @ 9:30 p.m. ET, Teddy Jenner, Brad Challoner, John Gallant
Game 2 – At Calgary, Saturday, May 13 @ 9:30 p.m. ET, Teddy Jenner, Brad Challoner, Shantelle Chand
*Game 3 – At Calgary, Saturday, May 20 @ 9:30 p.m. ET, Teddy Jenner, Brad Challoner, Shantelle Chand
East Finals - (2) Toronto Rock vs. (1) Buffalo Bandits
Game 1 – At Buffalo, Friday, May 12 @ 7:30 p.m. ET, Jon Abbott, Pat Gregoire, Ashley Docking
Game 2 – At Toronto, Saturday, May 13 @ 7 p.m. ET, Jon Abbott, Pat Gregoire, Ashley Docking
*Game 3 – At Buffalo, Saturday, May 20 @ 7:30 p.m. ET, Jon Abbott, Pat Gregoire, Ashley Docking
*If necessary
The East and West Conference champions will face off in the best-of-three NLL Finals, with broadcast information for that series to be announced. To view the 2023 NLL Playoffs bracket, visit https://www.nll.com/standings/.
About the National Lacrosse League
The National Lacrosse League (NLL) is North America's premier professional lacrosse league. Founded in 1986, the NLL is comprised of 15 franchises across the United States and Canada: Albany FireWolves, Buffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks, Colorado Mammoth, Georgia Swarm, Halifax Thunderbirds, Las Vegas Desert Dogs, New York Riptide, Panther City Lacrosse Club (TX), Philadelphia Wings, Rochester Knighthawks, San Diego Seals, Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock, and Vancouver Warriors.
For the latest scores and developments in the National Lacrosse League, please visit: NLL.com and find the NLL on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.
