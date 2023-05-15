LAST Skincare Unveils Upgraded Skin Repair Serum with 35+ Potent Ingredients for Profound Skin Regeneration

LAST Skincare, the brand known for its uncompromising approach to delivering clinically proven formulations that regenerate and restructure the skin, has launched an upgraded version of its signature Skin Repair Serum after two years of further research and testing. The new formula boasts 35+ plant and science-based active ingredients, including botanical alternatives to retinol, adaptogens, biomimetic tetrapeptides and peptides, cold-pressed oils, glycerides, vitamins, bioferments and more.