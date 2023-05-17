SCORE Manasota (Sarasota and Manatee) Volunteers Support Small Businesses, Creating Jobs, and Strengthening the Local Economy
Last year, 77 SCORE Manasota volunteers helped create 171 new businesses and 1,470 new jobs.
Sarasota, FL, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- SCORE Manasota is proud to announce the positive impact of its volunteers, who contribute their time and expertise to help entrepreneurs in Sarasota and Manatee Counties start small businesses and achieve new levels of success.
Last year, 77 SCORE Manasota volunteers helped create 171 new businesses and 1,470 new jobs.
SCORE Manasota served over 900 local clients by providing them 3,200 mentoring sessions. Furthermore, 4,700 attendees took advantage of 83 educational workshops, covering a variety of business topics.
“We are proud to be making a positive difference right here in our local community by providing confidential one-on-one mentoring and weekly workshops for our small business community” said Ramin Hashemi, SCORE Manasota Chair.
SCORE data shows that entrepreneurs who receive 3+ hours of mentoring report higher revenues and increased business growth. SCORE Manasota offers a wealth of resources to guide entrepreneurs in every phase of their small business journey.
"We are grateful to the more than 10,000 SCORE volunteers nationwide who selflessly dedicate their time and diverse business expertise to help entrepreneurs achieve their dreams," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston.
Visit www.SCORE.org/Manasota to learn more about local volunteer opportunities or to request a mentor for your small business.
About SCORE
Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 11 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories.
Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All opinions, conclusions and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA.
