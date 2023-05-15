BCFoods Announces Opening of New Storage and Distribution Facility in Canada
Ontario, Canada, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- BCFoods, a leading producer of high-quality food ingredients, is excited to announce the opening of BCFoods Canada, a new storage and distribution facility in Watford, ON, Canada. The new facility will be a multi-faceted business improvement for the company, allowing BCFoods to better service its Canadian customers with a more localized distribution center and support team, as well as expanding 3PL business to Canada. Additionally, as BCFoods continues to grow, this facility will provide more storage space for North American operations.
The new facility, located near major transportation routes about 2 hours from Toronto, is 102K square feet that will include racking throughout and additional space for future production capabilities. The facility will be FSSC22000 audited and will incorporate industry leading safety protocols. Strict quality control measures will ensure that every product that leaves the facility meets the highest standards.
BCFoods North American President, Mike Bray, spoke about the new facility, saying, "We're thrilled to be opening this new facility, which represents a major investment in the future of our company. With this new facility, we'll be able to offer our Canadian customers a more local distribution site with regional sales support while also helping to reduce costs and our GHG emissions by lowering our overall transportation mileage by bringing material directly into Canada vs. our Bolingbrook, IL factory.”
BCFoods Canada is expected to grow significantly over the next few years, with plans to offer its Canadian customers similar production/storage capabilities as they currently have at their Illinois factory including custom blending, milling, centralized storage and 3PL services. This will create new jobs in the local community, with positions including production line workers, operations support and quality control technicians. BCFoods is committed to hiring locally and providing opportunities for growth and advancement within the company.
"Our goal has always been to delight our customers with the highest quality and service at competitive prices, while maintaining a positive work environment for our employees and a commitment towards our sustainability objectives,” says Bray. “With this new facility, we are confident we’ll continue on this path.”
For more information about BCFoods Canada, contact Michael Sabo, Director of Operations, North America - michael.sabo@bcfoods.com.
About BCFoods
BCFoods is a leading supplier of high-quality food ingredients, committed to sustainability and innovation. With a focus on supplying customized solutions to meet the needs of its customers, BCFoods has become a trusted partner to many of the world's most recognizable food brands.
The new facility, located near major transportation routes about 2 hours from Toronto, is 102K square feet that will include racking throughout and additional space for future production capabilities. The facility will be FSSC22000 audited and will incorporate industry leading safety protocols. Strict quality control measures will ensure that every product that leaves the facility meets the highest standards.
BCFoods North American President, Mike Bray, spoke about the new facility, saying, "We're thrilled to be opening this new facility, which represents a major investment in the future of our company. With this new facility, we'll be able to offer our Canadian customers a more local distribution site with regional sales support while also helping to reduce costs and our GHG emissions by lowering our overall transportation mileage by bringing material directly into Canada vs. our Bolingbrook, IL factory.”
BCFoods Canada is expected to grow significantly over the next few years, with plans to offer its Canadian customers similar production/storage capabilities as they currently have at their Illinois factory including custom blending, milling, centralized storage and 3PL services. This will create new jobs in the local community, with positions including production line workers, operations support and quality control technicians. BCFoods is committed to hiring locally and providing opportunities for growth and advancement within the company.
"Our goal has always been to delight our customers with the highest quality and service at competitive prices, while maintaining a positive work environment for our employees and a commitment towards our sustainability objectives,” says Bray. “With this new facility, we are confident we’ll continue on this path.”
For more information about BCFoods Canada, contact Michael Sabo, Director of Operations, North America - michael.sabo@bcfoods.com.
About BCFoods
BCFoods is a leading supplier of high-quality food ingredients, committed to sustainability and innovation. With a focus on supplying customized solutions to meet the needs of its customers, BCFoods has become a trusted partner to many of the world's most recognizable food brands.
Contact
BCFoodsContact
Shannon Wesley
707-547-1776
bcfoods.com
Shannon Wesley
707-547-1776
bcfoods.com
Categories