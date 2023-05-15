Mailmodo Launches 21-Day Email Challenge to Help Improve Email Performance
Mailmodo is conducting a 21-day email performance challenge aimed at helping marketers improve their email issues and boost conversions.
Lewes, DE, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mailmodo, an all-in-one email marketing solution, has announced a “21-Day Email Performance Challenge,” a comprehensive challenge designed to empower marketers and organizations to maximize the impact of their email campaigns.
The challenge spans 21 business days (Monday to Friday) and covers various essential topics, including email deliverability, segmentation, CTA, subject lines, and more. Each day, participants will receive an email with an actionable task and step-by-step instructions to complete the task to improve their email campaign performance.
This challenge is designed to help email marketers success. Along with a daily email, participants also get access to a community of peers and marketers who are taking up the challenge. Email experts from Mailmodo are also present to help folks tackle any issues they encounter during this.
The challenge is in partnership with Samar Owais, an email strategist and conversion copywriter. She has helped companies like Hubspot, Drip, Pinterest, and numerous e-commerce brands increase conversions, reduce churn, and fix the money-leaking gaps in their emails.
By participating in the challenge, marketers and organizations can expect to
Improve deliverability and reduce the chances of emails going to spam,
Maximize open rate with proven best practices,
Increase Click rate via email templates design and copy techniques,
And of course, conversions to improve email ROI.
"We are excited to introduce the 21-Day Email Performance Challenge, a game-changing opportunity for marketers to transform their email marketing efforts," said Aquibur Rahman, CEO of Mailmodo. "Email marketing is a promising marketing platform that can give great ROI but most marketers are struggling to do it properly. This challenge will equip participants with the knowledge and tools to improve their email performance and results."
To participate in Mailmodo’s Email Performance Challenge, interested individuals and organizations can visit the official challenge website. Registration is open now, and participants will receive instant access to the first day’s challenge materials upon sign-up.
Contact
MailmodoContact
Zeeshan Akhtar
+1 262-600-2002
https://www.mailmodo.com/
