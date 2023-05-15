The Other House, First Start-Up Accelerator Brand to Achieve Butterfly Mark Certification

Redefining the hospitality and residential rental markets, The Other House is a residents club with sustainability at its core, that combines home comforts, apartment-style living, hotel services and private club amenities. As a member of Positive Luxury’s Start-Up Accelerator programme, The Other House is the first brand to achieve Butterfly Mark certification through this initiative.