The Other House, First Start-Up Accelerator Brand to Achieve Butterfly Mark Certification
Redefining the hospitality and residential rental markets, The Other House is a residents club with sustainability at its core, that combines home comforts, apartment-style living, hotel services and private club amenities. As a member of Positive Luxury’s Start-Up Accelerator programme, The Other House is the first brand to achieve Butterfly Mark certification through this initiative.
London, United Kingdom, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- With sustainability in its DNA, The Other House refurbishes and repurposes historic or derelict buildings in the most sustainable way possible. The Other House is the first brand from Positive Luxury’s Start Up Accelerator Programme to be awarded Butterfly Mark certification for embedding measurable, sustainability practices across its business operations.
In order to achieve the Butterfly Mark, companies must achieve a minimum of 50% in each area of assessment: Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG). The Other House achieved 65% in Environment, 77% in Social and 77% in Governance, and excelled in the following areas:
Climate & Energy: With sustainability as a fundamental pillar, The Other House is working towards achieving the "Excellent" category or above from BREEAM - the world’s leading provider of built environment sustainability assessments, has already eliminated the use of gas entirely and instead uses 100% electricity, to lower their carbon dioxide output. In partnership with the ARUP Group, The Other House has completed an emissions projection identifying risk and opportunity. Furthermore, following 12 months of operation, The Other House will conduct its first full carbon assessment to understand its emissions, set accurate reduction targets and on net zero strategy.
Waste & Circularity: Aligning its waste management strategy and circularity initiatives, The Other House has introduced a refillable waster system with glass bottles and in place of single use plastic toiletries has introduced refillable aluminum containers, significantly reducing plastic waste. Replacing traditional printed materials with the introduction of a service and operations app, facilitating guest interaction, The Other House has limited its use of forest-based products. Sustainability is integrated throughout the design and decoration, by sourcing upcycled books for its library and working with local artists to give second life to old oil paintings. Working with suppliers to minimise waste generation, The Other House has a strict recycling programme and all Club Flat mattresses are supplied by Hypnos who ensure post-use collection and adequate recycling of used products.
People & Community: Diversity, equality and inclusion are part of the brand’s business principles and reflected across operations and external communications including PR, marketing, imagery and wording. Extensive training is offered on a variety of sustainability topics ensuring the business’s ESG strategy is executed at departmental level, alongside language courses and health and wellbeing courses delivered in partnership with Health Assured. Partnering with Culture AMP, The Other House empowers employees to develop and grow through performance management, skills coaching and goal tracking.
Sourcing & Operations: Creating a thorough sourcing strategy focused on environmental and social credentials, The Other House has made a conscious decision to source as locally as possible to lower its environmental impact and support local businesses. All furniture is made in the UK and the staff uniforms were created with a sustainable, London-based fashion consultant. Following this throughout its operations, The Other House food and beverage department utilises seasonal food from the UK and small drinks businesses with strong sustainability agendas that care for the environment.
Positive Luxury’s four-part methodology is uniquely tailored to the luxury industry, and the only certification that focuses on innovation and future sustainability risks. The Butterfly Mark is an independent certification that verifies for consumers and other stakeholders that a luxury business is operating in line with the highest standards of sustainability across the entire value chain.
“We are delighted to announce that The Other House is the first brand within Positive Luxury’s Start-up Accelerator Programme to have been awarded the Butterfly Mark certification. The Other House is redefining the hospitality market and has embedded sustainability at the heart of its business from inception – refurbishing historic buildings, consciously sourcing local produce and working towards its first carbon assessment for future target-setting. Sustainability is a key motivator across all stakeholders, and Positive Luxury is both excited and proud to be supporting them on their journey.” -Amy Nelson-Bennett, Co-CEO of Positive Luxury
“Sustainability is a key motivator in everything we do at The Other House and it is very much in our DNA. The best in British design and sustainability will be at the heart of each house - from architectural design to recyclable packaging and healthy, sustainably produced food and drink. We see it as an immense privilege to be able to partner with Positive Luxury which provides us with such a well respected endorsement and demonstrates that The Other House meets their exacting standards and fulfils our ongoing commitment to sustainability.” -Naomi Heaton, CEO & Co-Founder of The Other House
Other luxury brands that have been awarded the Butterfly Mark include Monica Vinader, Tom Ford Beauty, Dior Couture, MCM, IWC Schaffhausen, Belvedere, The Macallan, Anya Hindmarch and more. By continuing as part of the Positive Luxury brand community, The Other House commits to exceeding standards set for social and environmental frameworks.
Learn more about The Other House, their assessment breakdown and the Accelerator Programme on the Positive Luxury website.
