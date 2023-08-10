Monadnock Community Hospital Celebrates 100 Years of Caring
Monadnock Community Hospital is delighted to host a fun-filled community day to celebrate 100 years of serving the Monadnock region. This event will be held in the Bond Wellness Center & Bond parking lot. Save the Date for Saturday, June 3rd, 2023, from 10:00 am-4:00 pm. MCH will be offering hospital tours, live music, children's games, touch-a-truck, face painting, employee craft fair, local food trucks, free health screenings & much more.
Peterborough, NH, August 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Monadnock Community Hospital (MCH) was built from the generosity and dedication of community leaders who had a vision of opening a hospital in the rural Monadnock region. Selflessly, in 1919, Mr. Robert Parmelee donated his unoccupied summer home to help make this community’s vision a reality. On June 21, 1923, The Peterborough Hospital opened its doors to the public. One hundred years later, the hospital, now known as MCH, is inviting the community for a centennial celebration on June 3, 2023 between 10am and 4pm on the Hospital’s Campus.
MCH’s 100-year journey from 1923 to today has involved countless contributions from the community, many caregivers and clinicians, many great successes and achievements. To honor this journey and the century of support from the community, the Hospital is hosting a centennial anniversary celebration for all. The Bond Wellness Center parking lot will be filled to the brim for a day full of fun, food, music, health screenings, and activities for the whole family.
The event will feature a wide variety of activities for all ages. Children can get up close with an ambulance, police cruiser, fire trucks, and more in the Touch-a-Truck area, and also bring a stuffed animal for a free check-up at the Stuffed Animal Clinic. There will be free kid’s games with prizes, face painting, arts and crafts, and make-your-own veggie taco with The Cornucopia Project.
Live trainings and demonstrations such as hands-only CPR, Narcan training, and a K9 demonstration will take place, as well as free health screenings such as cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, posture, balance checks, fall prevention and more. The hospital will offer Open House guided tours throughout the day.
Many community partners will offer information and community resources, including Reality Check, The River Center, Community Volunteer Transportation Company, Home Healthcare, Hospice & Community Services, The Grapevine, Cornucopia Project, Monadnock at Home, Healthy Monadnock Alliance and more.
Live music is scheduled all day in the 1940s Ramblin Rose Stagecoach where attendees can relax to the music from local musicians, including Eve Pierce and Gordon Peery, Celticladda, and Tattoo.
There will also be food and crafts available for purchase throughout the day. The craft fair will be showcasing the works of MCH employees and food vendors, including Island Bowls, Totally Thai, Phoenix Smokehouse, and others will be offering delicious treats. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase for three great prizes, with proceeds going to fight food insecurity in our community through End 68 Hours of Hunger.
The community has supported Monadnock Community Hospital for the past 100 years and MCH would like to share the celebration with everyone. The Hospital is grateful to all the community members who have contributed to the success of the hospital since 1923. More information can be found at MonadnockCommunityHospital.com as well as the Monadnock Community Hospital Facebook event page at www.Facebook.com/MonadnockCommunityHospital.
-more-
