Monadnock Community Hospital Celebrates 100 Years of Caring

Monadnock Community Hospital is delighted to host a fun-filled community day to celebrate 100 years of serving the Monadnock region. This event will be held in the Bond Wellness Center & Bond parking lot. Save the Date for Saturday, June 3rd, 2023, from 10:00 am-4:00 pm. MCH will be offering hospital tours, live music, children's games, touch-a-truck, face painting, employee craft fair, local food trucks, free health screenings & much more.