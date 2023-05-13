Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction between Corptemps, Inc. and an Undisclosed Buyer
Niles, OH, May 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International’s client Corptemps, Inc., is a staffing company located in Niles, Ohio. They have a fierce reputation for providing high caliber candidates to the manufacturing, warehousing, heavy industrial, clerical, and food production industries for over 20 years. They have become an integral part of the business community by assisting with screening, hiring, and human resource needs.
“Working with the Benchmark International team is always a great experience for acquisitions. We just closed our second acquisition with Matthew. Even though this one was time-consuming, the Benchmark International team did a great job keeping things moving. Benchmark International continues to bring us great opportunities, and our team looks forward to our next opportunity to partner with Matthew and the Benchmark International Team!” – CEO, Buyer.
The buyer provides IT consulting and other services all over the world. Their services have transformed their clients’ companies into agile business powerhouses. They are rapidly emerging as the preferred enterprise solution provider in all major industries.
“Getting deals across the finish line is not easy. There are many moving parts, and it takes perseverance on all sides to get the desired result. All parties in this transaction worked tirelessly and maintained focus. Congratulations to all involved.” – Director Matthew Kekelis, Benchmark International
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $10 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
“Working with the Benchmark International team is always a great experience for acquisitions. We just closed our second acquisition with Matthew. Even though this one was time-consuming, the Benchmark International team did a great job keeping things moving. Benchmark International continues to bring us great opportunities, and our team looks forward to our next opportunity to partner with Matthew and the Benchmark International Team!” – CEO, Buyer.
The buyer provides IT consulting and other services all over the world. Their services have transformed their clients’ companies into agile business powerhouses. They are rapidly emerging as the preferred enterprise solution provider in all major industries.
“Getting deals across the finish line is not easy. There are many moving parts, and it takes perseverance on all sides to get the desired result. All parties in this transaction worked tirelessly and maintained focus. Congratulations to all involved.” – Director Matthew Kekelis, Benchmark International
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $10 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories