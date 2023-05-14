MILAM 2024 Announced for January 16-17, 2024 in Tampa, FL
The 8th annual Military Additive Manufacturing Summit & Technology Showcase (MIL AM) will take place on January 16-17, 2024 at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, FL.
Washington, DC, May 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce that the 8th annual Military Additive Manufacturing Summit & Technology Showcase (MIL AM) will take place on January 16-17, 2024 at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, FL.
MILAM is America's premiere military, aerospace, and defense 3D printing event, featuring senior-level government acquisition priorities and advanced technological presentations on cutting-edge innovations across the AM community. The 2024 Summit will convene more than 1,000 attendees and 70 exhibitors from across the advanced manufacturing community for two complete days of discussions, thought leadership, technology and service exhibits, and much more.
Each year, this preeminent event provides an opportunity for military, government, and industry professionals alike, from across more than a dozen countries, to connect, collaborate, and develop a strategy toward implementing 3D-printing technologies that transform current capability and stay competitive in the global arena.
Senior leaders from key Military commands and defense agencies will offer their perspectives on how utilizing technologies such as the Digital Thread will accelerate the use of AM by connecting information to physical processes more effectively. This will aid the Warfighter in being able to rapidly identify the parts needed at the tactical edge.
This event will also detail how the current administration, through the AM Forward Program, has made utilizing AM technologies from industry a priority and those collaborations will be vital toward reducing supply chain vulnerabilities and leveraging the full potential that they can provide.
Sponsorship and Exhibitor opportunities are now available. Those interested in booking a booth or getting involved as a sponsor should contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org. For more information on this event, please visit militaryam.com.
