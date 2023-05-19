CW Solutions' Stacie Curtis Moderates IRWA Region 4 Spring Forum’s 2023 Offshore Wind Panel
New Brunswick, NJ, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The International Right of Way Association Region 4, held their Spring Forum at Resorts Casino Hotel. This year’s topic was “Offshore Wind,” in accordance with Governor Murphy’s focus on setting New Jersey on the path to 100% clean energy by 2050, including increasing the state’s offshore wind capacity to 7,500 megawatts by 2035. The event brought together professionals from IRWA Chapters based in New Jersey, New York, Delaware, New England, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.
“Here at CW Solutions we have been actively collaborating with offshore wind industry leaders and have been afforded the opportunity to be part of groundbreaking renewable energy projects,” stated CW Solutions President and Founder Stacie Curtis. “IRWA events such as these foster a better understanding in our communities on how technology is evolving to provide us with a more eco-friendly future.” There has been rapid progress at the future New Jersey Wind Port. When complete the wind port will be the first purpose-built marshaling and manufacturing hub for the offshore wind industry in the country. They are on track to hit their deadline in early 2024. Offshore wind power is a continuously renewable energy source that emits no harmful greenhouse gases during the process of turning wind into electricity. Future energy production in New Jersey will be mostly dependent on offshore wind energy.
Curtis was honored to moderate a panel that discussed the future of offshore wind. Honored guests and panel speakers included:
New Jersey Board of Public Utilities Commissioner Dr. Zenon Christodoulou
New Jersey Economic Development Authority Director of Legal & Commercial - New Jersey Wind Port and Infrastructure John Kuehne, J.D.
Stevens & Lee Public Affairs Vice President Eric A. Ford
Rise Light & Power Director of Development Richmond Young
The spring forum was made possible by IRWA Chapter 15. For questions regarding IRWA or this event, please contact IRWA Chapter 15 President Victor D. DiSanto, MAI at vdisanto@sdadvisors.com or 908-872-4635.
About CW Solutions
CW Solutions is a niche real estate services firm founded in 2002 focusing on offshore wind, infrastructure, wireless telecommunications, and utilities industries. The firm’s founders were successful in launching legislation that promotes wireless infrastructure deployment and its clients range from small businesses to Fortune 500 firms. CW Solutions has spent the last 20 years experiencing significant growth, diversifying its services and customer base, and expanding its right-of-way acquisition and title services team. The firm is also certified as a WBE, SBE, and DBE. CW Solutions’ corporate office is located in an urban enterprise zone, which aligns with the firm’s continued goal of putting resilience into New Jersey’s economy. For more information about CW Solutions visit www.cwcsi.com.
“Here at CW Solutions we have been actively collaborating with offshore wind industry leaders and have been afforded the opportunity to be part of groundbreaking renewable energy projects,” stated CW Solutions President and Founder Stacie Curtis. “IRWA events such as these foster a better understanding in our communities on how technology is evolving to provide us with a more eco-friendly future.” There has been rapid progress at the future New Jersey Wind Port. When complete the wind port will be the first purpose-built marshaling and manufacturing hub for the offshore wind industry in the country. They are on track to hit their deadline in early 2024. Offshore wind power is a continuously renewable energy source that emits no harmful greenhouse gases during the process of turning wind into electricity. Future energy production in New Jersey will be mostly dependent on offshore wind energy.
Curtis was honored to moderate a panel that discussed the future of offshore wind. Honored guests and panel speakers included:
New Jersey Board of Public Utilities Commissioner Dr. Zenon Christodoulou
New Jersey Economic Development Authority Director of Legal & Commercial - New Jersey Wind Port and Infrastructure John Kuehne, J.D.
Stevens & Lee Public Affairs Vice President Eric A. Ford
Rise Light & Power Director of Development Richmond Young
The spring forum was made possible by IRWA Chapter 15. For questions regarding IRWA or this event, please contact IRWA Chapter 15 President Victor D. DiSanto, MAI at vdisanto@sdadvisors.com or 908-872-4635.
About CW Solutions
CW Solutions is a niche real estate services firm founded in 2002 focusing on offshore wind, infrastructure, wireless telecommunications, and utilities industries. The firm’s founders were successful in launching legislation that promotes wireless infrastructure deployment and its clients range from small businesses to Fortune 500 firms. CW Solutions has spent the last 20 years experiencing significant growth, diversifying its services and customer base, and expanding its right-of-way acquisition and title services team. The firm is also certified as a WBE, SBE, and DBE. CW Solutions’ corporate office is located in an urban enterprise zone, which aligns with the firm’s continued goal of putting resilience into New Jersey’s economy. For more information about CW Solutions visit www.cwcsi.com.
Contact
Stateside AffairsContact
Casey Abline
732-770-5092
statesideaffairs.com
Casey Abline
732-770-5092
statesideaffairs.com
Categories