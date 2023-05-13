Win a Chance to Watch Nashville SC vs. St. Louis CITY SC Live and in Action with a Hoffmann Brothers Giveaway
The Hoffmann Brothers invites MLS fans from its St. Louis, Missouri service area to enter the “Beat the Heat Matchday Giveaway” for an opportunity to win a matchday experience for the Nashville SC vs. St. Louis CITY SC game on June 17, 2023.
Saint Louis, MO, May 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Hoffmann Brothers invites MLS fans from its St. Louis, Missouri service area to enter the “Beat the Heat Matchday Giveaway” for an opportunity to win a matchday experience for the Nashville SC vs. St. Louis CITY SC game on June 17, 2023, at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee.
All entries from both Hoffmann Brothers service areas, St. Louis, Missouri, and Nashville, Tennessee, will compete to be one of two giveaway winners, each receiving:
· Two matchday tickets.
· A pre-match VIP field experience.
· A one-night stay at the downtown Drury Plaza Hotel.
“Beat the Heat Matchday Giveaway” entries must be submitted by May 30, 2023.
To enter the contest for a chance to win, individuals must:
· Sign up to learn more about the Hoffmann Brothers Home Protection Plan as prompted in the giveaway submission form.
· Live within the business’s service area: Greater St. Louis, Missouri area, and select Illinois townships.
Current Hoffmann Brothers Home Protection Plan members are ineligible to enter the giveaway.
Disclaimer: Participants must live within Hoffmann Brothers' service areas and fill out a form at www(dot)hoffmannbros(dot)com(slash)giveaway. No purchase is necessary for entry. Two winners will be randomly selected—the contest ending May 30, 2023. Current members of the Hoffmann Brothers Home protection plan are excluded from entry. This promotion is not sponsored or administered by St. Louis CITY SC or Nashville SC.
While waiting for the matchday, stay updated on current Nashville SC vs. St. Louis CITY SC MLS season statistics.
St. Louis CITY SC’s vision goes beyond soccer; the club aims to inspire regional pride and drive transformation in St. Louis, Missouri.
For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, please visit www(dot)stlcitysc(dot)com(slash).
About Hoffmann Brothers
Hoffmann Brothers is a family-owned, full-service residential and commercial provider for St. Louis, MO, and Nashville, TN. Since opening its doors over 40 years ago, they have provided heating, air conditioning, plumbing, drain, sewer, water heater, electrical, appliance repair services, and more. The company employs over 400 team members dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences and providing options and solutions to all home service needs.
For more information, please visit www(dot)hoffmannbros(dot)com(slash).
Chris Hoffmann
(314) 373-1847
www.hoffmannbros.com
