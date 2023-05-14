Attorney Sandra Schilder Elected NCBA Council Vice Chair
Ragsdale Liggett litigation partner, Sandy Mitterling Schilder was elected Chair of the North Carolina Bar Association’s Construction Law Section Council.
Raleigh, NC, May 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sandra Mitterling Schilder, defense litigator at Ragsdale Liggett in Raleigh NC was elected Chair of the North Carolina Bar Association’s Construction Law Section Council during the section’s annual meeting in Charlotte on May 4, 2023. The Construction Law Section is made up of more than 500 legal professionals from all over the state who deal with issues in the construction industry such as public and private contracting, development, insurance and claims, mechanics’ liens and bonds, construction defects, OSHA compliance, and subcontracting. One function of the Section is to provide two construction related CLEs during the year. Sandy has been on the Executive Committee since 2020, last serving as Vice Chair and served a three-year term as a Council Member from 2015-2018.
Sandy is a senior litigator with over 25 years of experience. Her civil litigation practice is primarily focused on construction and commercial liability, often defending design professionals. She has managed hundreds of construction defect and negligence cases as well as contract disputes involving projects of all sizes from single family homes to complex industrial, commercial and roadway projects, working for both plaintiffs and defendants. Sandy’s vast knowledge of the construction industry includes counseling clients in multiple aspects of construction projects, representing professionals before licensing boards and handling all phases of litigation and arbitration.
Sandy is a senior litigator with over 25 years of experience. Her civil litigation practice is primarily focused on construction and commercial liability, often defending design professionals. She has managed hundreds of construction defect and negligence cases as well as contract disputes involving projects of all sizes from single family homes to complex industrial, commercial and roadway projects, working for both plaintiffs and defendants. Sandy’s vast knowledge of the construction industry includes counseling clients in multiple aspects of construction projects, representing professionals before licensing boards and handling all phases of litigation and arbitration.
Contact
Ragsdale Liggett PLLCContact
Rose Radford
919-787-5200
www.rl-law.com
Rose Radford
919-787-5200
www.rl-law.com
Categories