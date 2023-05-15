Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction Between Integrity 1st, Inc. and OneDigital
Englewood, CO, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Integrity 1st, Inc and OneDigital, a portfolio company of Onex. This transaction creates a strategic expansion into the Colorado insurance market.
Integrity 1st, Inc. is located in Englewood, Colorado and is a full-service independent property and casualty (P&C) insurance brokerage. Born from humble beginnings in 2008 out of the owner's residence, the company has thrived and expanded into North Dakota and Minnesota. Their mission is to provide exceptional insurance consultation on offerings from 24 separate carriers. They are also virtuosi in advising and providing personal insurance lines and coverages.
Onex is one of the world’s most well-established private equity firms. They acquired majority ownership of OneDigital in 2020. OneDigital is an insurance, financial services, and HR platform that provides personalized and tech-enabled solutions to their clients. Since its inception in 2000, OneDigital has expanded to most major markets nationwide and has over $100 billion in Assets Under Management. OneDigital has been recognized myriad times with awards for their impeccable services in insurance brokerage and consulting, as well as for an exceptional work climate.
Benchmark International convoyed a multitude of buyers and offers to the seller for consideration. The abounding interest ultimately resulted in an offer that the seller could not refuse. Both Integrity 1st, Inc. and Onex were eager to move forward with the transaction because of the rapport they forged throughout negotiations.
“This opportunity was a pleasure to work on. The buyer and seller worked hard to complete this transaction and moved through diligence swiftly. We look forward to seeing what is in store as Integrity 1st, Inc. grows through this transaction.” - Transaction Associate Emilia Muniz, Benchmark International
