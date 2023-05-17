New Book Empowers IBD Sufferers: "The Happy Gut For Life IBD 90-Day Food and Wellness Journal"

Sherry Lipp, founder of Happy Gut For Life, LLC, has released The Happy Gut For Life IBD 90-Day Food and Wellness Journal, a comprehensive tracking tool for individuals with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The interactive journal allows users to track their meals, symptoms, medications, triggers, stressors, and self-care practices, empowering them in their health journey. The book is designed to help IBD sufferers identify trigger foods and regain control over their health.