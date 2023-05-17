New Book Empowers IBD Sufferers: "The Happy Gut For Life IBD 90-Day Food and Wellness Journal"
Sherry Lipp, founder of Happy Gut For Life, LLC, has released The Happy Gut For Life IBD 90-Day Food and Wellness Journal, a comprehensive tracking tool for individuals with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The interactive journal allows users to track their meals, symptoms, medications, triggers, stressors, and self-care practices, empowering them in their health journey. The book is designed to help IBD sufferers identify trigger foods and regain control over their health.
Las Vegas, NV, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sherry Lipp, owner and founder of Happy Gut For Life, LLC, is a certified holistic gut health coach serving people with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), such as Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis. She has recently released a new book allowing people with IBD to accurately track food, symptoms, medications, and triggers to help them find success in managing their symptoms. The book, The Happy Gut For Life IBD 90-Day Food and Wellness Journal, provides a place to track meals, symptoms, medications, create safe food lists as well as track stress triggers and self-care.
“So many food journals emphasize counting calories and exercise,” says Sherry Lipp, founder of Happy Gut For Life, LLC. “People with IBD are not trying to lose weight. We are trying to figure out what foods we can eat that won’t trigger symptoms. This journal allows people to look at the big picture of their digestive health. IBD often causes feelings of isolation and loss of control, and this journal allows people to take an active part in their care.”
This book features an interactive journal format to allow people to not only be able to track their day in detail, but to be able to feel they are taking an active role in their health journey. The Happy Gut For Life 90-Day IBD Food and Symptom Tracker is 225 pages and features detailed sections for daily and weekly tracking. It is available on Amazon.com.
About the Author
Sherry Lipp is the author of "Don’t Skip Dessert," a Specific Carbohydrate Diet cookbook, an entrepreneur and the creator and publisher of SCDforLife.com, an extensive website with over 350 recipes from the intro diet to beyond Specific Carbohydrate Diet. While sharing her personal journey with SCD, which began on Halloween of 2000, Sherry has documented her life with Crohn's disease and created helpful easy to follow recipes to pay it forward, helping many thousands of people around the world achieve a "Happy Gut For Life." She provides her helpful tips on her website and social media channels.
