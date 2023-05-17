Margie Bringas Promotion to Team Leader of KW Elite in Goodyear
Scottsdale, AZ, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Margie Bringas of Keller Williams Arizona Realty is being promoted from Area Team Leader to Team Leader of kw Elite in Goodyear.
David Morse, CEO of Keller Williams Arizona Realty, states, "Margie’s promotion provides strong continuity for the organization. She is well-versed in all aspects of being a successful leader, and has served in Team Leader positions during times of tremendous change and growth."
Morse also notes that Margie Bringas exemplifies the organization's focus on finding, developing, and keeping exceptional Team Leaders who have the talent, experience, and drive to lead their offices to the highest levels of success. "It was through Margie’s exceptional navigation and work through the Biltmore merger in 2022 that resulted in a smooth transition," Morse states. "Additionally, Margie also led the effort to open the new Biltmore office, working diligently through every detail from leasehold improvements to gaining support from our affiliate partners and hosting a tremendous Grand Opening event."
Margie’s experience as a Team Leader started in her role at Keller Williams Biltmore Partners. From there, she joined Keller Williams Arizona Realty and immediately made tremendous positive impacts in all areas of the brokerage. Whether it is recruiting, training, planning, analysis, or follow-through, Margie Bringas gets it done.
Margie’s experience includes:
-25+ years of experience in Real Estate
-Active licensed Real Estate Broker
-Background in residential and homebuilding sales and leadership.
-Recipient of KWAZ Leadership Icon Award in 2022
-Responsible for leading a team of 146 agents at the Biltmore office
The kw Elite office in Goodyear is relatively close to where Margie lives, and the office there needs a Team Leader with her strengths. Therefore Margie is clearly the obvious choice to become Team Leader in Goodyear. It is an honor to have this opportunity to recognize her for her amazing record of achievements.
The last year under Stephen Shepard’s leadership and Kristan’s vision, Keller Williams Elite in Goodyear has undergone many changes that ensure the long-term strength of the Market Center and the organization's ability to deliver the most value and opportunity to agents in the West Valley. Through streamlined processes and alignment with all offices across the state, Keller Williams Elite, guided by Margie and the entire executive leadership team, will undoubtedly flourish and rise to new heights.
Morse states that "As Margie takes on her new role, she will continue to be involved in the leadership of all of our offices, including Biltmore. Please join me in congratulating Margie Bringas on her well-deserved promotion."
