a1qa at the USA Event Tour: Bringing Actionable QA Insights
The a1qa team spreads valuable QA knowledge by attending tech events across the USA.
Lakewood, CO, May 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The a1qa team attends a number of global events annually, including exhibitions, forums, and conventions to spread professional QA knowledge, delve into the latest tech advancements, and establish new connections.
a1qa has added to its list of international events visited by the team 4 major tech shows in the USA where they disseminated the value of QA for different software products.
1. TECHSPO Los Angeles 2023
Each year, TECHSPO Los Angeles brings together developers, designers, and IT vendors, to demonstrate next-gen technologies, such as SaaS, AdTech, MarTech, among others. The a1qa team joined the exhibition to discuss with peers how to increase the quality of innovative solutions, accelerate their delivery, and improve CX with the help of independent QA.
Dima Tish, Head of global business development at a1qa, shared his thoughts: “To deal with the aftermath of the pandemic, we see that companies aim to adopt tech innovations, be it IoT, AI or blockchain, AR/VR, faster than competitors do. And the goal is to succeed in the tense environment.
"With independent QA, when one delegates QA functions to offshore professionals, companies can deliver high-quality sophisticated IT solutions at speed. And IT executives have the space to focus on core business needs, avoid unforeseen costs for fixing critical defects, and increase ROI.”
2. NAB Show 2023
The next a1qa destination was the NAB Show, embracing cutting-edge technology for media and broadcasting.
The current audience has become more fastidious when selecting media and entertainment apps due to the great variety of options presented in the IT market. During the event, the a1qa experts talked with business reps about the ways to provide end users with seamless digital entertainment experiences while delivering software at speed and staying ahead of the curve.
3. HIMSS 2023
HIMSS is one of the most influential health information technology events, where leaders in IT and medical sectors present their latest eHealth solutions.
Since eHealth apps gather sensitive data and monitor patient conditions, a minor error may jeopardize human well-being. At HIMSS, the a1qa team discussed with IT executives how QA helps ensure the flawless operation of such IT products, make them resilient to cyber threats, and guarantee compliance with HIPAA and other industry-specific standards.
4. eMerge Americas 2023
One more vibrant event of the year is eMerge Americas in Miami — a tech hub, where businesses showcase the latest advancements in technology.
The a1qa specialists were delighted to join the event and talk with IT front-runners about the methods to grow their businesses by leveraging SQA best practices.
About a1qa
With 2 decades in the QA sector, a1qa’s team of professionals assist global clients in increasing their software quality. The QA team has successfully accomplished 1,500 projects and helped 800+ customers shorten time-to-market, optimize budgets, and improve CX. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 14001:2015.
Contact:
United States:
3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235
+1 720 207 5122
United Kingdom:
3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX
+44 204 525 7620
start@a1qa.com
Check out more information about a1qa on the website https://www.a1qa.com/.
a1qa has added to its list of international events visited by the team 4 major tech shows in the USA where they disseminated the value of QA for different software products.
1. TECHSPO Los Angeles 2023
Each year, TECHSPO Los Angeles brings together developers, designers, and IT vendors, to demonstrate next-gen technologies, such as SaaS, AdTech, MarTech, among others. The a1qa team joined the exhibition to discuss with peers how to increase the quality of innovative solutions, accelerate their delivery, and improve CX with the help of independent QA.
Dima Tish, Head of global business development at a1qa, shared his thoughts: “To deal with the aftermath of the pandemic, we see that companies aim to adopt tech innovations, be it IoT, AI or blockchain, AR/VR, faster than competitors do. And the goal is to succeed in the tense environment.
"With independent QA, when one delegates QA functions to offshore professionals, companies can deliver high-quality sophisticated IT solutions at speed. And IT executives have the space to focus on core business needs, avoid unforeseen costs for fixing critical defects, and increase ROI.”
2. NAB Show 2023
The next a1qa destination was the NAB Show, embracing cutting-edge technology for media and broadcasting.
The current audience has become more fastidious when selecting media and entertainment apps due to the great variety of options presented in the IT market. During the event, the a1qa experts talked with business reps about the ways to provide end users with seamless digital entertainment experiences while delivering software at speed and staying ahead of the curve.
3. HIMSS 2023
HIMSS is one of the most influential health information technology events, where leaders in IT and medical sectors present their latest eHealth solutions.
Since eHealth apps gather sensitive data and monitor patient conditions, a minor error may jeopardize human well-being. At HIMSS, the a1qa team discussed with IT executives how QA helps ensure the flawless operation of such IT products, make them resilient to cyber threats, and guarantee compliance with HIPAA and other industry-specific standards.
4. eMerge Americas 2023
One more vibrant event of the year is eMerge Americas in Miami — a tech hub, where businesses showcase the latest advancements in technology.
The a1qa specialists were delighted to join the event and talk with IT front-runners about the methods to grow their businesses by leveraging SQA best practices.
About a1qa
With 2 decades in the QA sector, a1qa’s team of professionals assist global clients in increasing their software quality. The QA team has successfully accomplished 1,500 projects and helped 800+ customers shorten time-to-market, optimize budgets, and improve CX. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 14001:2015.
Contact:
United States:
3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235
+1 720 207 5122
United Kingdom:
3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX
+44 204 525 7620
start@a1qa.com
Check out more information about a1qa on the website https://www.a1qa.com/.
Contact
a1qaContact
Anna Ivanova
+1-720-207-5122
https://www.a1qa.com/
Anna Ivanova
+1-720-207-5122
https://www.a1qa.com/
Categories