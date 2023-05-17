Woman Faces a Fear a Day for a Year: Lynda Sunshine West Discusses Her Transformation on Good-Vibes.TV
Lynda Sunshine West is a brave woman who set out on a mission to face one fear each day for a year. Overcoming her fears and challenging herself, she is now inspiring others with her personal journey of transformation. In the latest episode of Good-Vibes.TV, Lynda discusses how the experience has changed her life.
Odessa, FL, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Streaming TV talk show, Good-Vibes.TV, features Lynda Sunshine West, CEO of Action Takers Publishing, who talks about what it was like facing one fear a day for a year and how her life transformed. Her transformational experience as an author has Lynda on a mission to help 5 Million authors write their book. She shares a unique meaning for the acronym FEAR and a 7-step process to get over fearful experiences.
Good-Vibes.TV Executive Producer and Host, Lesley Klein, was inspired to create a talk show which explored all the ways a person can raise their vibration (frequency) and thrive. In her 35- to 50-minute TV programs, she has interviewed experts in the fields of Jin Shin Jyutsu (aka JSJ), Ikebana, Quantum Emotional Healing, Nature & Sustainability, Emotional Liberation, Hypnotherapy, Confident Manifesting and more.
Viewers can watch Good-Vibes.TV by going to www.Good-Vibes.TV or www.youtube.com/@raiseyourvibeandthrive.
Klein has been an entrepreneur for over 28 years and is a contributing author in three International Best Selling books: 1 Habit for Entrepreneurial Success (2020), 1 Habit for Thriving in a Post-Covid World (2021) and Wellness For Winners (2022). She was recognized as a 2022 Woman of Worth winner and was the founder/operator of an award-winning metaphysical bookstore, called Oak Trail Books, in Florida for 16 years. For 9 years she owned/operated a new age cafe, called The Witch’s Brew, also in Florida. Married to Rick Klein, she lives part-time in Florida and North Carolina. Her mission is to raise the vibration of the planet, one person at a time.
