Woman Faces a Fear a Day for a Year: Lynda Sunshine West Discusses Her Transformation on Good-Vibes.TV

Lynda Sunshine West is a brave woman who set out on a mission to face one fear each day for a year. Overcoming her fears and challenging herself, she is now inspiring others with her personal journey of transformation. In the latest episode of Good-Vibes.TV, Lynda discusses how the experience has changed her life.