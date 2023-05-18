Child Advocates Receives a Grant from the Texas Bar Foundation
Child Advocates was awarded a generous gift of $7,500 from the Texas Bar Foundation that will help to fund Child Advocates’ Permanent Managing Conservatorship (PMC) initiative that gives abused children needed support while they remain in the state's care.
Houston, TX, May 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Child Advocates was awarded a generous gift of $7,500 from the Texas Bar Foundation. Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $25 million in grants to law-related programs. Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation’s largest charitably-funded bar foundation. The Texas Bar Foundation and its members are committed to their mission of soliciting charitable contributions and providing funding to enhance the rule of law and the system of justice in Texas.
This gift will help to fund Child Advocates’ Permanent Managing Conservatorship (PMC) initiative. Children who are not returned to their parents or adopted during the Temporary Managing Conservatorship (TMC) phase will remain in long-term foster care and stay in the state’s custody, or PMC. These children are frequently moved and experience instability. The primary purpose of an advocate on these cases is to ensure the children’s medical, psychological and educational needs are met while planning for the children’s future needs.
This gift from the Texas Bar Foundation will enable Child Advocates to serve more of Houston's abused children and help give them needed support while they remain in the state’s care.
