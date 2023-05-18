Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s 5th Annual Information Warfare Symposium
National Harbor, MD, May 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The 2023 Information Warfare Symposium will convene leaders and key policymakers across the DoD, Military services, acquisition authorities, industry, & academia for actionable discussions on how the DoD & Military services are advancing their information warfare capabilities to enable decision dominance for the Warfighter to succeed in the modern battlespace. The 5th Annual Information Warfare Symposium will offer attendees in-depth discussions on the implementation of technologies and capabilities to pursue a competitive advantage in both offensive and defensive information operations in support of the Joint Force.
Amid a dynamic global competitive environment, adversaries are highly adaptive and threat environments are increasingly complex. The ability to develop and deliver cyberspace and EW capabilities to equip the Warfighter for the future all-domain fight against resilient, advanced adversaries is critical to mission success. This year’s Summit will explore efforts to synchronize cyberspace planning & operations, develop superior EMS capabilities, effectively control the information space, & field emerging technologies and capabilities to enable an information advantage in support of DoD objectives. The event will also feature a panel of Senior level experts that will discuss the role of information warfare amid rising threats from advanced adversaries. Attendees at the 5th Annual Information Warfare Symposium will have the unique opportunity to examine the current and future technologies and strategies designed toward enabling information superiority for the Joint Force to ensure mission success on the modern battlefield.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
- RADM Jeffrey S. Scheidt, USN: Senior Military Advisor for Cyber Policy, OUSD (P)
- Michael Clark, SES: Director of Acquisition & Technology, J9, U.S. Cyber Command
- Steve D. Rehn, SES: Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Army Cyber Command
- RADM John Vann, USCG: Commander, Coast Guard Cyber Command
- Lea T. Kirkwood, SES: Program Executive Officer, Director, Agile Combat Support Directorate, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
- G. Arthur McGettrick, SES: Deputy Director, Air Warfare, DOT&E, OSDCol Matthew Cottrill, USAF: Director, Joint Electromagnetic Warfare Center, USSTRATCOM
- Visit the website to download the agenda for a complete list of speakers!
Join the IW & EW community at the 2023 Information Warfare Symposium to learn from these, and many other, esteemed speakers, make connections, and much more.
The 2023 Symposium will take place from July 26-27 at Sunset Room in National Harbor, MD. Active-duty military and government attend free. Please visit informationwarfare.dsigroup.org for complete details.
Amid a dynamic global competitive environment, adversaries are highly adaptive and threat environments are increasingly complex. The ability to develop and deliver cyberspace and EW capabilities to equip the Warfighter for the future all-domain fight against resilient, advanced adversaries is critical to mission success. This year’s Summit will explore efforts to synchronize cyberspace planning & operations, develop superior EMS capabilities, effectively control the information space, & field emerging technologies and capabilities to enable an information advantage in support of DoD objectives. The event will also feature a panel of Senior level experts that will discuss the role of information warfare amid rising threats from advanced adversaries. Attendees at the 5th Annual Information Warfare Symposium will have the unique opportunity to examine the current and future technologies and strategies designed toward enabling information superiority for the Joint Force to ensure mission success on the modern battlefield.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
- RADM Jeffrey S. Scheidt, USN: Senior Military Advisor for Cyber Policy, OUSD (P)
- Michael Clark, SES: Director of Acquisition & Technology, J9, U.S. Cyber Command
- Steve D. Rehn, SES: Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Army Cyber Command
- RADM John Vann, USCG: Commander, Coast Guard Cyber Command
- Lea T. Kirkwood, SES: Program Executive Officer, Director, Agile Combat Support Directorate, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
- G. Arthur McGettrick, SES: Deputy Director, Air Warfare, DOT&E, OSDCol Matthew Cottrill, USAF: Director, Joint Electromagnetic Warfare Center, USSTRATCOM
- Visit the website to download the agenda for a complete list of speakers!
Join the IW & EW community at the 2023 Information Warfare Symposium to learn from these, and many other, esteemed speakers, make connections, and much more.
The 2023 Symposium will take place from July 26-27 at Sunset Room in National Harbor, MD. Active-duty military and government attend free. Please visit informationwarfare.dsigroup.org for complete details.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://informationwarfare.dsigroup.org/
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://informationwarfare.dsigroup.org/
Categories