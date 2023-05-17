Gainful Solutions Welcomes Stephen Hayes as a Partner
Washington, DC, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gainful Solutions, an international consulting and lobbying firm, and its Managing Partners, former Ambassador Michael Ranneberger and Mr. Soheil Nazari-Kangarlou, are honored to welcome Mr. Stephen Hayes as a partner. He is a distinguished creative innovator and leader in international organizational and program development, and joins a strong team, some of whom he has worked with previously, including the Managing Partners, and senior consultant, former Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Constance Newman.
During his dynamic tenure as President and CEO of the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) from 1999-2017, Stephen led numerous trade missions to Africa, and was instrumental in securing passage of the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act. While at the CCA, he served on the Department of State’s Economic Policy Advisory Group and was a member of the Senior Advisory Group to the Department of Defense’s Africa Command (AFRICOM).
Stephen is the only American to have received both of the two highest U.S. Government awards for international business leadership: the Department of Commerce’s Ron Brown Award for International Leadership and the President’s “E” Award for Excellence in International Trade. He has received many other honors for his work, including from Senegal, Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, Uganda and Hungary. He has retained a strong network of business relationships globally.
He is a graduate of Indiana University and Texas A&M University. He has lectured at various universities including Harvard, Penn, Georgetown, George Washington University, Baylor, University of Denver, Villanova and others.
Alex Casanova
415-846-2501
https://www.gainfulsolutions.com
