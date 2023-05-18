3rd annual Critical Infrastructure Security Summit Announced
Defense Strategies Institute is proud to present the 3rd annual Critical Infrastructure Security Summit. This Summit will convene senior leaders from across DoD, the Cyber Defense community, Federal Agencies, Industry, and Academia to discuss current methods for creating resilient systems to protect US infrastructure from external threats, as well as the defense mechanisms to protect those systems. The Summit will be held July 26-27, 2023 at the Mary M. Gates Learning Center in Alexandria, VA.
Alexandria, VA, May 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Critical Infrastructure refers to the sixteen sectors whose assets, systems, and networks, whether physical or virtual, are considered so vital to the United States that their incapacitation or destruction would have a debilitating effect on national and economic security, and public health and safety. These sectors include, but are not limited to, Critical Manufacturing, Defense Industrial Base, Energy, Food and Agriculture, and more. This Summit will provide a space for conversations between government officials and industry professionals to discuss new cyber security developments and how they can be utilized to protect US infrastructure.
Topics of Discussion Will Include:
· Investing in a Resilient Future through Strategic Partnerships and Collaborative Action
· Modernizing Cyber Defense Strategy to Ensure Air Domain Superiority
· Supporting Public and Private Partners to Enhance Security & Resiliency across Critical Infrastructure Sectors
· Promoting Economic Growth through Protecting Critical Commercial Infrastructure and Enhancing Online Safety
· Disrupting Cyber Adversaries through Intelligence Sharing & Public-Private Partnerships
· And more
2023 Early Confirmed Speakers Include:
· David Frederick- Assistant Deputy Director for China, NSA
· Dr. David Mussington-Executive Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security, CISA
· André Mendes- Chief Information Officer, Department of Commerce
· Dr. Wanda T. Jones-Heath, SES- Principal Cyber Advisor, Department of the Air Force
· Radhika Fox- Assistant Administrator, Office of Water, EPA
· Cynthia Kaiser- Deputy Assistant Director, Cyber Division, FBI
· Event Moderator: Chris Inglis – Distinguished Advisor, CSC 2.0; Former National Cyber Director, ONCD (2021-2023)
Please visit https://infrastructure.dsigroup.org/ for more information. Active Military and Government employees receive complimentary registration. Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are now available.
About Us: Defense Strategies Institute (DSI) was created to form a non-partisan, relevant, sustainable, and ethical organization operating primarily within the Department of Defense and Federal Government sectors. Our Founding Partners created DSI with the vision of using their expertise in political/military affairs, government relations and military operations to help advance mission critical success through necessary dialogue and debates amongst the respective offices and industry while at the same time helping to support those that deserve it most: our Nation’s Veteran & Injured Service Members.
Topics of Discussion Will Include:
· Investing in a Resilient Future through Strategic Partnerships and Collaborative Action
· Modernizing Cyber Defense Strategy to Ensure Air Domain Superiority
· Supporting Public and Private Partners to Enhance Security & Resiliency across Critical Infrastructure Sectors
· Promoting Economic Growth through Protecting Critical Commercial Infrastructure and Enhancing Online Safety
· Disrupting Cyber Adversaries through Intelligence Sharing & Public-Private Partnerships
· And more
2023 Early Confirmed Speakers Include:
· David Frederick- Assistant Deputy Director for China, NSA
· Dr. David Mussington-Executive Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security, CISA
· André Mendes- Chief Information Officer, Department of Commerce
· Dr. Wanda T. Jones-Heath, SES- Principal Cyber Advisor, Department of the Air Force
· Radhika Fox- Assistant Administrator, Office of Water, EPA
· Cynthia Kaiser- Deputy Assistant Director, Cyber Division, FBI
· Event Moderator: Chris Inglis – Distinguished Advisor, CSC 2.0; Former National Cyber Director, ONCD (2021-2023)
Please visit https://infrastructure.dsigroup.org/ for more information. Active Military and Government employees receive complimentary registration. Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are now available.
About Us: Defense Strategies Institute (DSI) was created to form a non-partisan, relevant, sustainable, and ethical organization operating primarily within the Department of Defense and Federal Government sectors. Our Founding Partners created DSI with the vision of using their expertise in political/military affairs, government relations and military operations to help advance mission critical success through necessary dialogue and debates amongst the respective offices and industry while at the same time helping to support those that deserve it most: our Nation’s Veteran & Injured Service Members.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Sofia Hayden
201-824-0077
https://infrastructure.dsigroup.org/
Sofia Hayden
201-824-0077
https://infrastructure.dsigroup.org/
Categories