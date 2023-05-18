3rd annual Critical Infrastructure Security Summit Announced

Defense Strategies Institute is proud to present the 3rd annual Critical Infrastructure Security Summit. This Summit will convene senior leaders from across DoD, the Cyber Defense community, Federal Agencies, Industry, and Academia to discuss current methods for creating resilient systems to protect US infrastructure from external threats, as well as the defense mechanisms to protect those systems. The Summit will be held July 26-27, 2023 at the Mary M. Gates Learning Center in Alexandria, VA.